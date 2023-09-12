George Kittle Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams -- whose pass defense was ranked 21st in the league last year (226.0 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Thinking about Kittle for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Rams? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Kittle vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.73

6.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.24

44.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Kittle 2022 Fantasy Performance

Kittle accumulated 19 yards receiving, on three catches (six targets), with zero touchdowns and 1.9 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Kittle picked up 24.0 fantasy points -- six catches, 120 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 16 versus the Washington Commanders, which was his best game last year.

In Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, Kittle posted 21.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: four receptions, 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Kittle accumulated 2.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 21 yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kittle accumulated 2.2 fantasy points -- two receptions, 22 yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 13 versus the Miami Dolphins).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles gave up more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

The Rams surrendered at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Rams allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Los Angeles allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Rams gave up a touchdown reception to 23 players last season.

Last year, no player hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles.

On the ground, two players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Rams last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

The Rams allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

