George Kittle Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle will be up against the 24th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (225.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

For more details on Kittle, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Rams.

Kittle vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.19

64.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle Fantasy Performance

Kittle is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (61st overall), compiling 128.0 fantasy points (11.6 per game).

In his last three games, Kittle has tallied 240 yards and one score on 13 catches (14 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 30.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that period.

Kittle has been targeted 25 times, with 22 receptions for 425 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 60.5 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Kittle's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, as he tallied 18.8 fantasy points by catching six passes (on seven targets) for 128 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, George Kittle let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, when he mustered only 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Rams Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Rams have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have given up a touchdown catch by 18 players this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this year.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Rams have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on George Kittle?