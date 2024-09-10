Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 2

Whether you're seeking the best fantasy football waiver wire additions or perfecting your weekly fantasy football rankings, improving your fantasy teams should always be the goal.

Another way to get better, of course, is via the trade market.

The best trades are fair trades for both sides, but valuing players our own rosters can be tricky.

To help, each week, we'll be offering up our updated trade values to help you figure out whether or not you should send or accept a trade.

And I'm not talking about consensus rankings or my rankings. These values come straight from the models of numberFire's rest-of-season fantasy football projections (and account for positional scarcity).

So, keep in mind that these are entirely based on rest-of-season, game-by-game projections rather than gut feel or optimistic upside.

Players with defined roles can have more value than players who are waiting for their opportunity. The algorithms are here to remind us of that.

Final reminder: these aren't my rankings or values. They're math-based values from numberFire's projections system to help us make optimal decisions stemming from what is most likely to occur.

With all that said, here is how numberFire's algorithms value players for the rest of the season in a 12-team league.

Name Team Pos Standard Half-PPR PPR Christian McCaffrey SF RB 64 62 61 Bijan Robinson ATL RB 52 53 53 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 44 47 49 Breece Hall NYJ RB 49 48 47 Tyreek Hill MIA WR 40 43 44 De'Von Achane MIA RB 38 39 40 Saquon Barkley PHI RB 43 41 39 View Full Table

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.