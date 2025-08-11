Fantasy Football: 5 Players Undervalued on Yahoo in 2025

You shouldn't go into a fantasy football draft with just players you like and players you don't at certain draft positions.

Which site you draft on also matters.

A vast majority of fantasy football managers aren't diehard zealots with their own individual rankings and in-depth knowledge of where a player should be valued on any platform. When on the clock, the masses are likely to peruse the top of the site-generated draft rankings. I do that exact thing a lot of the time when it's my turn to pick -- even as someone who does this for a living. It's hard for most of us to reach all the way down 15 spots lower than the pre-draft rankings on a given website, especially if there's not much time given to pick.

That's why knowing a player is vastly under-ranked on a given platform can be such a huge advantage. At any point in a round, you can scoop up a player most of your leaguemates won't consider for another 10 picks. It's easy value to find, which is the name of the game in fantasy football.

In a three-part series, I'm going to take a look at the pre-draft rankings of three of globe's largest fantasy football platforms and see where their consensus rankings differ the most compared to the rest of the fantasy football community.

This piece will focus on Yahoo's fantasy football platform. ESPN's undervalued players and Sleeper's undervalued players are also available.

Note: A player's expert consensus ranking (ECR) comes from FantasyPros' expert consensus rankings data. This piece is based on half-PPR scoring.

Undervalued Players on Yahoo's Fantasy Football Platform

Yahoo Ranking: 41st (WR19)

ECR: 33rd (WR16)

The thing you'll find in all three parts of this series is that there aren't really sizable gaps in the top-36 players -- or first three rounds. Talent separates.

This is a pretty darn wide gap right at the end of that group, though. Davante Adams is outside Yahoo's top 40, marking a chance he's the WR2 to Ja'Marr Chase or CeeDee Lamb in some builds-- or even a WR3. Good luck to rest of the league.

Adams spends his first season in L.A. next to Puka Nacua with zero signs of slowing down. After joining the New York Jets in Week 6, he was ninth in fantasy points per game (14.6 FPPG) and fourth in target share (30.7%) across the entire NFL.

It's an interesting forecast where Adams outscoring Nacua -- even free of injury -- wouldn't be a shocker, but he might also end up suffering from a reduced target share. Yahoo's discounted cost helps mitigate those concerns.

Yahoo Ranking: 65th (WR31)

ECR: 52nd (WR25)

Detroit's offense as a whole has plenty of proponents and detractors as they enter a season without Ben Johnson on the sticks for the first time since 2021.

If you're wanting to buy low on one of their skill players, Yahoo is the place to do it with Jameson Williams. The former first-round pick is a polarizing selection, but he's going about a round lower on the platform.

Our own Annie Nader adores Jameson Williams' fantasy football outlook this year, but I'd be a bit of a hypocrite to be all in on Jamo yet out on Amon-Ra St. Brown when Williams, based on red zone opportunity-to-touchdown ratio, was the most fortunate Lion last season. The team's production likely pulls back across the board from a league-leading 68 offensive touchdowns.

I prefer David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta, but Williams is a much easier sell coming off the board here rather than fringe WR2 status elsewhere.

Yahoo Ranking: 94th (QB12)

ECR: 73rd (QB7)

Yahoo's rankings come as a composite from three sharps guys: Scott Pianowski, Justin Boone, and Matt Harmon. They're all pros.

That trio is letting what they know about Baker Mayfield influence his pre-draft ranking, and the end result is a ranking that, probably, more fairly demonstrates his 2025 projection than ECR. Mayfield wouldn't have made my fantasy football busts to avoid list at this ADP.

The first pocket passer off the board is just always a dubious position because it's usually due to touchdowns in the previous year. Baker's 6.14% TD rate led the NFL, and he was 6.0 TDs over expectation, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF)'s expected fantasy points model.

Even if you take those scores out, though, Mayfield was still the QB6, and the team added Emeka Egbuka for what they lost from Liam Coen. If Mayfield is going as a fringe QB1, I'm much more likely to be on board.

Yahoo Ranking: 115th (RB40)

ECR: 103rd (RB34)

The answer in the Cowboys' backfield might just be "no".

There is almost nothing settled as Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue vie for touches in the Dallas backfield. However, if you've got a significant lean that Williams, 25, can rebound, Yahoo is the spot to get him. He's about a round lower than consensus (and six RBs lower) there.

Another year removed from a devastating 2023 injury, it's possible that Williams can return to the tailback that was 14th in the NFL in expected FPPG (14.3) in 2022 despite just a 53.1% snap rate with the Denver Broncos. Including Sanders, Dallas' strategy, clearly, was an extreme buy low on a pair of former second-round picks.

We've seen dead zone RBs fail in this range before, but Williams could be an RB4 on this site. That's getting toward a risk that can quickly be erased by waivers.

Yahoo Ranking: 145th (TE17)

ECR: 117th (TE11)

It's hysterical we're here with Yahoo again. I pulled Brock Bowers out of their rankings as too low last year, and it seems the same mistake is being made with Tyler Warren.

In conjunction with Colston Loveland as the duo looking to make it three straight rookies as the TE1 overall in fantasy, Warren faces similar concerns that Bowers did. He's got an ugly quarterback competition and ambiguous receiving situation out wide. I'm officially on the "under" of Bowers' historic totals, but Warren is ready to contribute right away.

His training camp usage has been encouraging in terms of volume, performance, and versatility. Specialized touches at the goal line -- just like we saw with the Penn State Nittany Lions -- would boost his touchdown equity considerably. Think if Taysom Hill was actually a first-round prospect at tight end.

Key positives from Tyler Warren's draft profile were his polish and athleticism. He's got no competition for snaps in the Colts' tight end room. At 145th overall, you can wait a long time for someone who wouldn't surprise anybody to post a top-12 campaign at fantasy's weakest position.

