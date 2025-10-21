Blues vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

In NHL action on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues take on the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blues vs Kings Game Info

St. Louis Blues (3-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-3-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-134) Kings (+112) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blues win (54.6%)

Blues vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Blues. The Kings are -225 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +180.

Blues vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for Blues-Kings on Oct. 21 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Blues vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -134 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!