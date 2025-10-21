FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Blues vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Blues vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

In NHL action on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues take on the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blues vs Kings Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (3-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-3-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-134)Kings (+112)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blues win (54.6%)

Blues vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Blues. The Kings are -225 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +180.

Blues vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for Blues-Kings on Oct. 21 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Blues vs Kings Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -134 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup