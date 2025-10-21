NHL
Blues vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21
In NHL action on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues take on the Los Angeles Kings.
Blues vs Kings Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (3-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-3-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-134)
|Kings (+112)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (54.6%)
Blues vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Blues. The Kings are -225 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +180.
Blues vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for Blues-Kings on Oct. 21 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Blues vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -134 favorite at home.