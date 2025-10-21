FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, up against the Utah Mammoth.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (5-0-1) vs. Utah Mammoth (4-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-146)Mammoth (+122)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (59.5%)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Mammoth are -205 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +164.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Mammoth on Oct. 21 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Utah is a +122 underdog at home.

