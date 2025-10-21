Avalanche vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, up against the Utah Mammoth.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-1) vs. Utah Mammoth (4-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-146) Mammoth (+122) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (59.5%)

Avalanche vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Mammoth are -205 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +164.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Mammoth on Oct. 21 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Avalanche vs Mammoth Moneyline

Colorado is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Utah is a +122 underdog at home.

