South Alabama vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The college football schedule on Thursday includes the South Alabama Jaguars taking on the Georgia State Panthers.

South Alabama vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Alabama: (-225) | Georgia State: (+188)

South Alabama: (-225) | Georgia State: (+188) Spread: South Alabama: -6.5 (-110) | Georgia State: +6.5 (-110)

South Alabama: -6.5 (-110) | Georgia State: +6.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Alabama vs Georgia State Betting Trends

South Alabama has two wins against the spread this year.

South Alabama has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

South Alabama has played seven games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Georgia State has one win against the spread this season.

Georgia State has one win ATS (1-4) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, four of Georgia State's seven games have hit the over.

South Alabama vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jaguars win (70%)

South Alabama vs Georgia State Point Spread

Georgia State is the underdog by 6.5 points against South Alabama. Georgia State is -110 to cover the spread, and South Alabama is -110.

South Alabama vs Georgia State Over/Under

The over/under for the South Alabama versus Georgia State game on Oct. 23 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

South Alabama vs Georgia State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Georgia State-South Alabama, Georgia State is the underdog at +188, and South Alabama is -225.

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Alabama 23.4 96 29.3 105 53.9 7 Georgia State 18.9 121 41.1 136 57.4 7

South Alabama vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Center Parc Stadium

