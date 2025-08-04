Will Jameson Williams Live Up to the Hype for Fantasy Football in 2025?

The Detroit Lions had a noisy 2024 season, and few players were more fun to watch than Jameson Williams.

Jamo was a prime breakout candidate heading into last season after the first two years of his career were negatively marked by injury and suspension. The former first-round pick lived up to the hype and then some, reaching the 1,000-yard mark and delivering a strong return on investment for his fantasy managers in 2024.

Jamo's average draft position (ADP) has understandably jumped for 2025. Can he live up to expectations?

Utilizing FantasyPros' consensus ADP data for half-PPR leagues, let's dive into Jameson Williams' fantasy football outlook and figure out where he should come off the draft board.

Jameson Williams 2024 Season

The Lions selected Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played just six games in his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL. Then, before his sophomore effort could even take flight, Williams was hit with a suspension that lasted four games.

All in all, Williams totaled 464 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns through the first two seasons of his career (18 games), but there was a strong belief that he could put up numbers if he stayed available and, as a result, carve out a consistent role in Detroit's offense.

Williams carried an ADP of WR46 at pick 118 in 2024. He ended up logging 1,062 scrimmage yards and 8 touchdowns through 15 games en route to a strong WR19 finish.

The deep threat paced receivers (minimum 40 receptions) in yards per catch (17.3). The YAC monster was also seventh in the league in total yards after catch (497) despite missing two games and he paced his position in yards after catch per reception (8.6)

Jamo's big play ability earned him top-tier weekly finishes throughout the season, including Week 1 (WR5), Week 11 (WR7), Week 16 (WR4), and Week 17 (WR9).

Of course, it didn't hurt to be a part of a Lions offense that led the NFL in points per game (33.2) and was second in yards per game (409.5), but commanding a whopping 31.1% air yards share in the crowded offense was quite the feather in Jamo's cap.

What's his fantasy football outlook for this season?

Jameson Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

It's fair to qualify Jamo's 2024 campaign as a breakout season, but there's still untapped potential to mine in 2025.

Williams drew only 10 total targets from Weeks 3 to 9 last season. He missed two games in that stretch due to a suspension and one thanks to a bye week, but that was nonetheless a heavy chunk of the season with relatively low usage. Jamo's role started to change for the better once he returned in Week 10. He commanded a 19.0% target share or higher in eight of his last nine games.

Jamo held a 17.4% target share and 13.6 average depth of target (aDOT) entering Week 10 but saw a 19.7% target share and 10.2 aDOT thereafter, becoming more than just a deep threat. Of course we'll still want -- and should get -- those big plays in 2025, but the more dynamic he becomes and the more targets he receives, the better.

New Lions OC John Morton described Williams as "unbelievable" and expressed that 2025 will be Jamo's breakout year. Training camp fodder should typically be taken with a grain, but it's at least nice to hear the new personnel speak highly of Williams, particularly as it could relate to his evolving role.

Williams currently carries an ADP of WR27 at pick 58 for 2025 fantasy football drafts. How should we feel about that billing?

Jared Goff has proved up to the task when it comes to sustaining multiple fantasy-relevant players, which makes it easier to come to terms with Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown being top-10 consensus picks and David Montgomery and Sam LaPorta each going in the fifth round in their own right. Of this group, Williams' outlook is likely most closely tied to Goff's performance (and health).

FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes laid out NFL Projected Point Totals for Each Team in 2025, and his model forecasts the Lions to score the third-most points this season. In turn, it's reasonable to deduce that the air yards king of this offense has a high floor if he and Goff each stay healthy.

At the very least, Jamo offers you key Lions exposure at a modest ADP compared to his teammates.

