FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

The Washington Capitals will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Kraken Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (4-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-1-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-260)Kraken (+210)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (76.3%)

Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Kraken are -120 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -102.

Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Kraken, on Oct. 21, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Seattle is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -260 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup