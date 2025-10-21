NHL
Capitals vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21
The Washington Capitals will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Kraken Game Info
- Washington Capitals (4-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-1-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-260)
|Kraken (+210)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (76.3%)
Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Kraken are -120 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -102.
Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under
- Capitals versus Kraken, on Oct. 21, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -260 favorite at home.