Capitals vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

The Washington Capitals will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Tuesday.

Capitals vs Kraken Game Info

Washington Capitals (4-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-1-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-260) Kraken (+210) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (76.3%)

Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Kraken are -120 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -102.

Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under

Capitals versus Kraken, on Oct. 21, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -260 favorite at home.

