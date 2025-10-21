Maple Leafs vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-125) Devils (+104) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Devils are -245 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +198.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Devils matchup on Oct. 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Moneyline

Toronto is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +104 underdog on the road.

