Maple Leafs vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 21
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils.
Maple Leafs vs Devils Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-125)
|Devils (+104)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Devils Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.3%)
Maple Leafs vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Devils are -245 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +198.
Maple Leafs vs Devils Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Devils matchup on Oct. 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Maple Leafs vs Devils Moneyline
- Toronto is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +104 underdog on the road.