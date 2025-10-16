FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 7

Where does the time go? It seemed like just yesterday that the 2025 NFL season was getting underway and we had NFL DFS back in our lives, but we're already approaching the start of Week 7.

With every team playing at least five games so far, we have a decent grasp of what usage and roles players are going to have on their respective teams. When taking a look at the options in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 7 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 7

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: at DAL

Sunday's Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys showdown possesses the highest total on the slate with a narrow spread in favor of Washington, and Jayden Daniels is coming off a season-high 22.6 FanDuel points (FDPs) in Week 6 versus the Chicago Bears. In addition to the Cowboys being 31st in schedule-adjusted pass defense, they are 31st in FDPs per drop back (0.66) and 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed (15) to QBs this season.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. LV

Patrick Mahomes has now tallied 30-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks, as the Kansas City Chiefs are fully leaning into him carrying the offense (first in pass rate over expected entering Week 7), and he's expected to get Rashee Rice back in the mix for Sunday's matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Along with the Raiders being a pass-funnel defense (21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 6th in schedule-adjusted run defense), they're 31st in adjusted pressure rate (22.9%), giving Mahomes ample time to pick apart their secondary at Arrowhead.

Others to Consider

Dak Prescott ($8,300 vs. WAS) - On the other side of the Commanders-Cowboys bout, Dak Prescott has notched 22-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts, and he could be getting CeeDee Lamb back.

Caleb Williams ($7,900 vs. NO) - While weather could be a slight concern for Caleb Williams and the Bears, the New Orleans Saints are 29th in FDPs per drop back allowed (0.63) to QBs.

Justin Herbert ($7,600 vs. IND) - Jacoby Brissett just produced 24.7 FDPs against the Indianapolis Colts' defense in Week 6, and we likely want exposure to Justin Herbert and/or Daniel Jones in a dome game that has the second-highest total on the slate.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $10,000

Matchup: at LAC

It's not going to be easy to fit Jonathan Taylor into our lineups at a five-figure salary, but he's averaging the most FDPs per game (24.0) among non-QBs on the slate, and he always has multi-touchdown upside in this Indy offense. Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers are proving to be a run-funnel unit, ranking 26th in schedule-adjusted run defense and 10th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Quinshon Judkins, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Matchup: vs. MIA

After being limited to a 41.3% snap rate and 12 total touches in Week 6, Quinshon Judkins is in a premier spot in a game where the Cleveland Browns are slight favorites at home over the Miami Dolphins. Not only are the Dolphins 30th in schedule-adjusted run defense, but they are also 31st in rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.53) and 32nd in explosive runs allowed (runs of 10-plus yards; 25) to the RB position this season.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

Matchup: at DAL

Judkins and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are two of my favorite buy-low running backs in Week 7 ahead of extremely favorable matchups, especially after JCM posted a season-high 66.7% snap rate in Week 6 despite finishing with only 5.3 FDPs. Against running backs this year, the Cowboys are giving up the fifth-most FDPs per target (1.51), third-highest target rate (23.6%), most yards per route run (1.95), eighth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.70), and second-most explosive runs (21).

Others to Consider

Javonte Williams ($7,500 vs. WAS) - Javonte Williams is logging an 80.4% snap rate, a 62.7% route rate, and an 87.5% red-zone rushing share in his first two games sans Miles Sanders, and the Commanders just surrendered 27.5 FDPs to D'Andre Swift in Week 6.

Jordan Mason ($6,900 vs. PHI) - The Philadelphia Eagles quietly have a run-funnel defense (25th in schedule-adjusted run defense and 8th in schedule-adjusted pass defense), and Jordan Mason has earned a 64.4% snap rate, 48.4% route rate, and 88.9% red-zone rushing share in his three games without Aaron Jones.

Kimani Vidal ($6,200 vs. IND) - If Kimani Vidal's role from Week 6 (69.4% snap rate, 56.8% route rate, and 85.7% red-zone rushing share) sticks, then he's an enticing salary-saving option against the Colts.

Wide Receivers

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $8,600

Matchup: vs. WAS

CeeDee Lamb has returned to practice for the Cowboys, but it remains to be seen if he's going to be active or if he'll play a limited number of snaps once he takes the field again. My preference between Lamb and George Pickens ($8,000) is dependent on any updates about Lamb's usage, though both are in a good spot versus a Washington defense that is 21st in FDPs per target (1.48) and 20th in yards per route run allowed (1.64) to WRs.

Rashee Rice, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. LV

It's unknown what type of workload and role Rashee Rice has in his first game since Week 4 of last season, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Chiefs aren't going to "ease Rice back into action" upon his return. While head coach Andy Reid was more non-committal on what Rice's workload would look like in his season debut, I like both Rice and Xavier Worthy ($7,000) in a game where KC has the highest implied team total (28.5) on the slate while being double-digit favorites at home.

Deebo Samuel, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: at DAL

Although Terry McLaurin could return in Week 7, Deebo Samuel notably leads the Commanders in target share (27.2%), receptions per game (5.7), and red-zone snap rate (83.3%). Aside from Deebo having a valuable role in Washington's offense where he's a threat to score via the air or on the ground, he should have no issues having a productive outing against a Dallas defense that is 32nd in FDPs per target (2.08), 32nd in receiving touchdowns (12), and 28th in yards per route run allowed (1.77) to WRs.

Others to Consider

Rome Odunze ($7,800 vs. NO) - Even if D.J. Moore is active for the Bears on Sunday, Rome Odunze is in a stellar bounce-back spot versus a Saints defense that is 28th in FDPs per target (1.73) and 31st in yards per route run allowed (1.78) to WRs this year.

Jaylen Waddle ($6,900 at CLE) - The Browns are one of the biggest pass funnels on defense (25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 1st in schedule-adjusted run defense), and Jaylen Waddle has led the Dolphins in target share (26.6%), air yards share (50.2%), receiving yards per game (102.5), and yards per route run (3.42) in the last two games without Tyreek Hill active.

Chris Olave ($6,200 at CHI) - Chris Olave has yet to produce a ceiling output this season, but he's still leading the Saints in target share (32.3%) and air yards share (39.5%) by a wide margin, and the Bears are permitting the highest rate of fantasy points to slot WRs (according to RazzBall).

Matthew Golden ($5,900 at ARI) - I want to have exposure to Matthew Golden whenever he has his breakout performance, and he could be in store for more snaps amid injuries to other WRs on the Green Bay Packers, and the Arizona Cardinals are 28th in downfield receptions allowed (receptions of 10-plus yards; 28) to the position.

Note: We'll need to monitor injury updates for CeeDee Lamb, Deebo Samuel, and Chris Olave before inserting them into our lineups.

Tight Ends

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: vs. MIA

My interest level in Harold Fannin Jr. is partly dependent on whether or not David Njoku plays on Sunday, but regardless, the rookie TE is in a fantastic spot against the Dolphins at home. Besides rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel having 31.4% of his 85 pass attempts across the last two weeks go to TEs, Miami's defense is 30th in FDPs per target (1.75), 30th in target rate (23.2%), and 32nd in yards per route run allowed (2.16) to the position.

Mason Taylor, Jets

FanDuel Salary: $4,700

Matchup: vs. CAR

The New York Jets were already lacking weapons on offense, but standout receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to miss time with a knee injury, paving the way for rookie TE Mason Taylor to emerge as a go-to option for Justin Fields in the coming weeks. Taylor is logging an 82.7% snap rate, 80.0% red-zone snap rate, and 68.9% route rate through the first six weeks, and the Carolina Panthers are sitting at 32nd in FDPs per target (1.98) and 31st in yards per route run allowed (2.07) to TEs in 2025.

Others to Consider

Trey McBride ($6,900 vs. GB) - The floor is pretty high for Trey McBride against a Packers defense that is 26th in target rate (21.7%) and 30th in receptions allowed (39) to TEs, and the Cardinals are expected to be playing from behind in a dome game at home.

Michael Mayer ($5,100 at KC) - On the other side of the Chiefs-Raiders matchup, Michael Mayer is seemingly in line to start again amid injuries to Brock Bowers and other pass catchers in Vegas' offense, and he just scored 13.5 FDPs in Week 6.

Defenses

Denver Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $4,300

Matchup: vs. NYG

The Denver Broncos are favored by a decent margin at home against a rookie QB (Jaxson Dart), and they sit atop the league in pressure rate (46.1%) and defensive passing success rate (34.6%).

Cleveland Browns

FanDuel Salary: $3,900

Matchup: vs. MIA

There might not be a team with worse vibes than the Dolphins right now, and the Browns are slight favorites at home with the eighth-best schedule-adjusted defense in the NFL entering Week 7.

Others to Consider

Miami Dolphins ($3,800 at CLE) - As much as I like Judkins and Fannin on this slate, Cleveland's offense isn't an elite unit by any means, and Miami's defense has tallied seven-plus FDPs in three of their last five contests.

Carolina Panthers ($3,700 at NYJ) - Carolina's defense hasn't been as bad as last season, and the Panthers are slight road favorites against Justin Fields, who now has the highest sack rate (11.9%) among QBs with 150-plus drop backs this season.

