3 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 7

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are three of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 7

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Jayden Daniels ($8,700) and Javonte Williams ($7,500)

This top spot has turned into a placeholder for the Dallas Cowboys' game. This week, Dallas hosts the Washington Commanders in the best DFS environment of the slate. This game has everything -- indoors, high total (54.5) and close spread (1.5). It's the main slate's highest over/under by 6.0 points.

As of Thursday, the status of CeeDee Lamb ($8,600) is up in the air, although a limited practice Wednesday sets him on the path to return. Regardless of Lamb's status, using Jayden Daniels and Javonte Williams is my favorite way to stack the game.

Daniels offers sky-high upside against a Dallas defense that ranks dead last by our schedule-adjusted numbers, including next to last versus the pass. While it feels like Daniels has been a little meh in fantasy, he's still averaging 19.9 FanDuel points per game and is capable of exploding this week. With Daniels being one of the elite runners at the QB position, you don't have to pair him with a pass-catcher.

Williams has been excellent in his first year with the 'Boys, and he'll see a Washington defense that sits 22nd overall and just got torched by D'Andre Swift. Williams has scored six times on the year and has garnered at least 17 touches in all but one game. He can be the slate's RB1.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes ($8,000), Rashee Rice ($7,500) and Jakobi Meyers ($5,800)

Rashee Rice is set to make his 2025 debut, and he's walking into an ascending Kansas City Chiefs offense. KC could make a statement at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vegas is a pass-funnel defense as they're 21st versus the pass and 6th against the run. That fits Kansas City's offense perfectly as the Chiefs can't run the ball anyway. The only worry for me is the spread -- it's 11.5, a bigger gap than what's ideal. Still, I love this spot for Rice and Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is really easy to like this week. He leads the slate's quarterbacks in FanDuel points per game (25.3) but comes at just the fifth-highest salary. Playing MVP-level ball and with all of his top weapons back, Mahomes might be ready to get back to early-career Mahomes -- where he brought slate-winning upside to the table every time out.

Between suspension and injury, Rice hasn't played in a little more than a year. A Week 4 injury last year cut short what looked like it was going to be a massive campaign as he was averaging 96.0 receiving yards per game through three contests and appeared to be locking himself in as Mahomes' top weapon. Maybe Rice will be eased into things, but I'm willing to roll the dice on KC getting him involved early and often.

For the KC side of this to really go off, we'll need the Raiders to keep it close. Ashton Jeanty ($7,300) is an option, but I'm taking the salary savings with Jakobi Meyers. After logging 22 targets over the first two games, Meyers has been quieter of late, including just four looks in Week 6. Likely facing a negative game script, the Raiders should have to air it out, setting up Meyers for a solid outing.

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Hurts ($8,400), A.J. Brown ($7,600) and Justin Jefferson ($9,000)

You'll need to save salary elsewhere to jam in this trio, but it's a game stack that has a fun ceiling if the Philadelphia Eagles-Minnesota Vikings game ends up being a shootout. Although a 43.5-point total is underwhelming, the spread is tight (2.5), and the game is indoors.

Jalen Hurts has taken a lot of flack this year -- deservedly so. But I like using Hurts in DFS when he's in a tough matchup because it could lead to him having to throw more (and potentially scramble more). That happened a few weeks back versus the Denver Broncos, and it led to Hurts throwing for 280 yards. Similarly, Hurts went for 29.04 FanDuel points against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. He's still an excellent runner, too, and I doubt he's going to be all that popular this week.

After a one-target game in Week 1, Brown has seen at least eight targets in every other contest. However, he's topped 43 yards only once and probably shouldn't be salaried as high as he is. The matchup could be a boon for him, though, as the blitz-heavy Minnesota defense allowed the most FanDuel points per game to WRs last year as their style sometimes leads to big plays for the opposition.

I'm not sure who will be throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson this week. He's shown good rapport with Carson Wentz, including back-to-back games of 123 and 126 receiving yards the last two outings. Philly has conceded the 10th-most receiving yards per game to wideouts (152.0), and Jefferson has elite upside each week.

