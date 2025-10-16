2 Best Bets to Win the 2026 WNBA Championship

The 2025 WNBA season has come to a close. Following a rough start to the season, the Las Vegas Aces ended up coasting to their third title in four years.

Will the A'ja Wilson dynasty claim another banner, or will a new franchise raise the trophy in 2026?

Let's dive into FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA Championship odds and check out where we can find value.

WNBA Championship Odds for 2026

2026 WNBA Championship Odds Minnesota Lynx +350 Las Vegas Aces +350 Indiana Fever +390 New York Liberty +480 Phoenix Mercury +850 Atlanta Dream +1500 Seattle Storm +1600 View Full Table ChevronDown

Best Bets to Win the 2026 WNBA Championship

2025 was supposed to be the Lynx's year. At least it looked that way for the lion's share of the season.

Minnesota got off to a 17-2 start and, at the time, Napheesa Collier was a heavy favorite to win the MVP award. The landscape shifted quickly, however. Despite touting a league-best 34-10 record and earning home-court advantage in the playoffs, the Lynx were upset by the Phoenix Mercury in the second round after Collier went down with an ankle injury.

Pretty much every big name veteran is set to hit free agency this offseason, including Collier, Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Alyssa Thomas -- the list goes on. The WNBA's CBA is set to expire at the end of the month, creating potential for a lockout. If and when that matter is settled, it's been made clear that Collier intends to return to Minnesota next season.

We'll have to wait and see how free agency impacts teams around the league, but Collier and head coach Cheryl Reeve figure to be back in Minnesota and out for blood. The Lynx and Aces are tied for the shortest WNBA Finals odds.

Kelsey Mitchell is set to hit free agency this offseason. The Indiana Fever extended Mitchell a supermax core qualifying offer ahead of the 2025 season and have the ability to do so again for one more season under the current CBA structure -- the same one that expires at the end of the month.

Safe to say there's a ton up in the air with the top players around the league, and Mitchell is no exception. But what we do know? Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and head coach Stephanie White will be back in Indiana for 2026.

The Fever made a bold playoff run with Clark sidelined and were one overtime outcome away from punching a ticket to the 2025 WNBA Finals. Clark and Boston offer Indiana a bright future, and it doesn't hurt that the young players could afford the Fever to make a splash in free agency, even it it "just" means retaining Mitchell, who finished fifth in MVP voting this season.

So while the 2026 WNBA season as a whole is one big question mark, we can feel pretty confident that the Fever will be one of the best teams in the league when it's all said and done.

