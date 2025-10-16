3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 8

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

College Football Week 8 Betting Picks

No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt

A duel between quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Diego Pavia will take the headlines in a top-25 meeting between the LSU Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores. Both teams are in the top half for the highest pass-play rates in college football, suggesting a potential shootout. However, the pace of each squad points to a different game script.

LSU and Vandy are each in the top 15 for the fewest plays per game and most seconds per play. Neither team is great in the red zone, either, ranking outside the top 40 in red zone scoring rate. I wouldn't be surprised if this matchup gears toward a slow-paced, low-scoring affair -- especially when the under is 5-1 in the Tigers' games this season.

We have a route for each defenses to find success, too. Vanderbilt's run game has been the most efficient piece of its offense, totaling an absurd 6.7 yards per rushing attempt (the most) compared to 8.4 yards per passing attempt (28th). The Tigers hold opponents to 3.3 yards per carry (19th) and rank 21st in expected points added (EPA) per rushing attempt allowed -- via Game On Paper. While LSU ceding 6.9 yards per passing attempt (51st) is a clear concern, it still ranks 28th in EPA per dropback allowed.

Opponents are totaling only 12.2 points per game (fourth) against this defense. We can't completely ignore this -- even with Vandy ranked eighth in EPA per play on offense. The Tigers have a good shot of limiting the Commodores' usual explosive rushing attack, and that should lead to fewer points.

On the other side of the ball, LSU's offense has been extremely one-sided -- ranking 41st in EPA per dropback compared to 116th in EPA per rushing attempt. That should continue with Vanderbilt allowing only 3.5 yards per rushing attempt (30th). Nussmeier should find success through the air as the Commodores rank 111th in EPA per dropback allowed.

Ultimately, a slow pace and unbalanced offenses could lead to the under. Furthermore, both offenses are in the top half for the most turnovers per game, and each defense is among the top 35 units for the most takeaways per contest. Stalled drives from turnovers could only further contribute to a low total.

No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes stand out as a national title contender in the ACC, but excluding the Canes, the conference features only two other top-25 squads. This feels like a conference where everyone outside of Miami is fighting for second place and a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Entering Week 8, five ACC teams are undefeated in conference play, and two of those squads are the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Duke Blue Devils.

Georgia Tech is the second-highest ranked ACC squad and carries the second-shortest odds to win the ACC (+600) compared to Miami holding a -175 line. Yet, the Yellow Jackets are 1.5-point underdogs on the road against Duke. The Blue Devils rank 35th in adjusted EPA per play compared to Tech ranking 51st. Will better efficiency lead Duke to its best win yet of the 2025 season?

Beginning with the Yellow Jackets' offense, this unit looks to sting opponents on the ground with a 59.5% rush-play rate (22nd) paired with 5.9 yards per rushing attempt (7th). The Blue Devils are limiting opponents to 3.4 yards per carry (23rd) compared to allowing 8.6 yards per passing attempt (116th). Leaning on the passing game is the clear route to points against this Duke defense, but Georgia Tech has a low 40.5% pass-play rate (115th). I doubt the Jackets go away from its run-heavy attack, causing worry against a strong run D.

The Devils should be licking their chops, for Tech ranks 62nd in NET EPA per play allowed while Duke is 14th. Ranked 105th in in EPA per rushing attempt allowed, Georgia Tech's run defense is especially vulnerable. The Blue Devils total 5.0 yards per carry (26th), and this could be mixed with big plays downfield thanks to 8.4 yards per passing attempt (31st) while the Yellow Jackets are 62nd in EPA per dropback allowed.

Backed by a home advantage, give me Duke to cover and hand Georgia Tech its first loss of 2025. The Blue Devils have a good shot of dominating the Yellow Jackets at their own game -- controlling the ground game.

No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU

Week 8 is giving us a taste of Rivalry Week. While USC-Notre Dame will rightfully draw most headlines, don't sleep on a top-25 meeting between the Utah Utes and Brigham Young Cougars. The Holy War generates enough hype, but the Utes (+650) and Cougars (+1200) are also among the top five shortest odds to win the Big 12 Championship.

These team are evenly matched as both are in the top 10 of NET EPA play, but I'm giving the leg up to the Cougs. More than likely, this one will come down to who controls the run game. That's a huge part of each squads identity, for both offenses are in the top 12 for the highest rush-play rates.

Between the two defenses, Utah is much weaker against the run. The Utes are ceding 4.2 yards per carry (67th) and rank 86th in EPA per rushing attempt allowed. Meanwhile, BYU surrenders only 3.6 yards per carry (35th) while ranking 17th in EPA per carry allowed. The Utes have an elite pass D by ranking seventh in EPA per dropback allowed, but the Cougs have the sixth-lowest pass-play rate in college football.

Paired with controlling the run game, I like BYU's chances of winning the turnover battle. It is +0.8 in turnover margin per game (26th) while Utah has a -0.2 mark (77th). The Cougars' defense has a nose for the ball by generating 1.8 takeaways per contest (27th) compared to the Utes forcing only 1.0 turnover per game (80th).

Winning the run game and turnover battle while being home in a rivalry matchup has the makings of an upset.

