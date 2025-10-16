Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for NFL Week 7

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers for Week 7

Sterling Shepard, WR, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $6,000 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 11%

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have bulldozed their way to a 5-1 record despite all of Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka missing time. Evans is expected to return to practice on Thursday, but Irving, Godwin, and Egbuka are likely to miss Monday night's contest against the Detroit Lions.

Sterling Shepard could rise to the occasion.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Sterling Shepard +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Shepard has run 66.7% of the routes and drawn a 14.4% target share and 28.6% end zone market share. He posted 80 yards in Week 3 and scored a touchdown in Week 5. Can he pair the yards with a score in Week 7? He has that ceiling.

Shepard could be second in line for targets behind Evans on Monday, and that alone means something when Baker Mayfield is at the helm. Add in a juicy game script -- the Bucs are 5.5-point 'dogs and the total is up at 52.5 points. Shepard has +145 touchdown odds in this one. You simply will not find another wideout with those short of scoring odds who is available in nearly 90% of leagues.

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 7%

Alec Pierce returned from a two-game absence on Sunday to log a team-high 78.8% route participation rate and 38.6% air yards share.

The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road and take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. The game environment looks strong thanks to a close spread (1.5) and high total (48.5). Pierce can get in on the fun.

On the season, Pierce has earned a 35.3% air yards share, 40.0% end zone target share, and 3.8 downfield targets per game on a healthy 18.9-yard average depth of target. His big-play ability gives him a high ceiling, even if he doesn't touch that ceiling all that much. That said, Pierce bursted for 100-plus yards and a score in three separate games in 2024.

The Colts have gone 4-0 with Pierce this season, so Daniel Jones didn't have to chuck it all that much in Pierce's games this year. This week, the Colts are slight road 'dogs. Pierce can log a dominant fantasy showing on just three to four catches.

Jeremy McNichols, RB, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 2%

It appears the Washington Commanders will get Terry McLaurin back just in time for a road date against the Dallas Cowboys. That lessens my interest in guys like Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore, but this is nonetheless a game that calls for targeting deep sleepers.

The Commanders are favored by 1.5 points, and the over/under is set at a massive -- and week-high -- 54.5 points. Washington has -120 odds to score over 27.5 points.

With those high offensive expectations in mind, Jeremy McNichols stands out as a viable deep sleeper at running back.

McNichols erupted for 78 rushing yards and a touchdown in Washington's first game sans Austin Ekeler in Week 3. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has since taken on the lion's share of duties in the backfield, but McNichols logged a 33.3% snap rate and caught three of his four targets for 30 yards in Week 6. Plus, Chris Rodriguez Jr. (calf) has yet to practice this week.

If Washington's offense goes haywire against a Cowboys team that ranks dead-last in schedule-adjusted defense, McNichols could be along for the ride.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $4,700 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 23%

Colston Loveland was a little more involved in the Chicago Bears' first game out of the bye. Will the rookie have his first breakout performance of the season against the New Orleans Saints this weekend?

The Bears have a 26.5-point implied total against a Saints group that ranks 26th against the pass. New Orleans has coughed up 31 and 44 points in their two road games this season, so this is a potential smash spot for Caleb Williams and company.

Loveland recorded his second-highest route rate (42.9%) of the season in Week 6 and earned three targets, one of which was Chicago's sole red zone target. He also had an 11-yard gain called back for a penalty.

The Bears' upcoming schedule is tough, so this soft matchup seems like a decent time for the team to get their first-round pick more involved.

