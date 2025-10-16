Best NBA Games on Amazon Prime Video This Season 2025-26

Amazon Prime Video is stepping up this NBA season with exclusive coverage that includes over 60 regular-season games, a special Black Friday matchups, and key rounds of the NBA Cup.

Curious about which games you can catch on Prime? We have the full schedule below -- plus our picks for the ones you won’t want to miss.

All NBA Games on Amazon Prime Video in 2025-26

This schedule does not include the Emirates NBA Cup games, which are undetermined.

Date Game Time Friday, October 24 Boston Celtics at New York Knicks 7:30 PM Friday, October 24 Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers 10:00 PM Friday, October 31 Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM Friday, October 31 Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies 9:30 PM Friday, November 7 Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs 7:30 PM Friday, November 7 Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets 10:00 PM Friday, November 14 Miami Heat at New York Knicks 7:00 PM View Full Table ChevronDown

Best NBA Games to Watch on Amazon Prime

We’ve combed through every NBA game streaming on Amazon Prime this season. Here are our must-watch matchups:

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

Friday, October 24th at 7:30 PM

The first week of the regular season features a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals. Both teams enter the season facing key adjustments. The New York Knicks made a major offseason move by hiring new head coach Mike Brown, while the Celtics will be navigating this season without Jayson Tatum as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

Friday, October 31st at 7:00 PM

Halloween brings another exciting East Coast showdown as the Celtics face off against the 76ers. The Sixers have some star power in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, but injuries plagued their chances last season. It'll be interesting to see how both teams adapt around these setbacks.

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

Friday, November 21st at 9:30 PM

As we turn the calendar to November, we get a marquee matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets. Denver center Nikola Jokic led our preseason player rankings in projected fantasy points. On the other side, the Rockets made headlines when the team acquired Kevin Durant as part of a 7-team trade.

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

Friday, November 28th at 10:00 PM

Another blockbuster trade takes center stage as we finally see its full impact unfold. We all know about the deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Add in Dallas landing Duke star and first-overall pick Cooper Flagg, and the stage is set for a must-watch Black Friday matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers

Thursday, January 22nd at 10:00 PM

This is set to be your classic L.A. rivalry. Both teams reached the postseason last year but were knocked out in the first round. Since then, the Clippers traded for John Collins to join the team's leading scorers James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Heading into the new season, both teams have +1700 odds to win the NBA Finals.

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Friday, January 23rd at 9:30 PM

Here's our 2025 NBA Finals rematch! Unfortunately, the Indiana Pacers will be without star Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered an Achilles injury during Game 7 of the Finals. Eyes will be set to see how they fare against Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder, especially since the Thunder have the shortest odds to win the NBA Finals (+200) at the start of the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

Thursday, April 2nd at 10:00 PM

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the season with the second-shortest odds to win the NBA Finals at +600, thanks to a lineup featuring All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back after falling short in last year’s Western Conference Semifinals.

You can catch all of the games listed above at NBA on Amazon this season.

