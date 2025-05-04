FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 5/4/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($8,700)

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will settle a Game 7 tonight in H-Town, and I'm expecting the Dubs to ride or die with Stephen Curry. Curry took 29 shots and had a 29.1% usage rate in an unsuccessful Game 6 effort, but he's capable of torching anyone with that sort of role. Behind the three-point volume I discussed in Warriors-Rockets Game 7 best bets, he's got realistic upside to lead this entire slate in fantasy points at $8,700.

Fred VanVleet ($6,700)

A perilous decision looms in the Rockets' backcourt. All season, Jalen Green was a no-brainer at a lower salary than Fred VanVleet, but the veteran has come to play as the youngster has wilted. VanVleet's 29-point eruption in Game 6 probably won't be the outcome on Sunday, but his shot heating up is good news for a 17.7% usage rate that's on the rise. FVV is an obvious choice in cash games, but I kind of prefer a sneaky dart at Green in tournaments.

Value Plays

Brandin Podziemski ($5,900)

Golden State has tinkered with its rotation all series, but I think they'll return to Brandin Podziemski will all the chips down. Podz's rebounding and effort can go a long way to forcing extra possessions, and he's due to hit a couple of massive treys as he's fought through woeful 39.8% shooting in the series.

Andrew Nembhard ($5,700)

Guard gets extremely ugly past Andrew Nembhard. While not at the most friendly salary, Nembhard topped 28 FanDuel points (FDP) in four of five games against the Milwaukee Bucks and appears to have taken a leap in the postseason. He averaged 32.2 minutes per game in the Milwaukee series, and I'll look at anyone getting floor time when believing the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers exceed tonight's game total.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jimmy Butler ($8,900)

Will we get vintage "Playoff Jimmy" in Game 7? Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 56 of 107 total points, so the answer is "probably". Butler's production largely came via 14 free-throw attempts in Game 6, so that could hurt a bit if the referees let this physical series play out. It's tough for me to prioritize Buckets when preferring the other game environment and his teammate at point guard, but he's one of only two viable wings above $6,000.

Amen Thompson ($7,100)

Amen Thompson is likely a glue guy in your fantasy lineup tonight like he is a glue guy for the Rockets. Thompson has topped 35 minutes in three of his last four games in the series as Curry's primary defender, but we've seen a range of FDP from 27.4 to 57.7 in this time. I just can't leave his rebounding and stock (steals plus blocks) potential on the board in a do-or-die contest.

Value Plays

Aaron Nesmith ($5,300)

Minutes stability is the name of the game in playoff NBA DFS, and Aaron Nesmith's perimeter defense has earned him some. He logged 35 regulation minutes for the Pacers in their final contest against the Bucks. Chasing Donovan Mitchell around will be his primary responsibility, but it was nice to see a fantasy ceiling with two games over 37 FDP last series.

Moses Moody ($3,900)

Expecting Darius Garland (toe) to return in a game that matters, the lone injury news tonight is Gary Payton II's illness. If GP2 ends up sitting, Moses Moody is likely the primary benefactor. Moody's up-and-down postseason has seen him produce better in a reduced bench role than when he started the series' first three games. At $3,900 with unappetizing value below $5,000 across the board, I can't blame anyone for giving it a shot.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Pascal Siakam ($7,500)

Pascal Siakam was a focal point of today's NBA best bets. This is a huge series for him when Cleveland allowed the 10th-most points (23.5), 5th-most rebounds (11.1), and 8th-most assists (4.7) per game to power forwards during the regular season, struggling with more athletic floor-runners like Siakam. There are definitely other priorities at power forward, but the stat-stuffer in a plus matchup and game environment must be considered.

Jarrett Allen ($6,800)

You could make the argument that Cavaliers players are undervalued across the board after they stomped the Miami Heat. An example? Jarrett Allen averaged 45.5 FDP per 36 minutes in the Miami series; we just didn't see it translate to the box score because of the blowouts. He averaged 39.5 FDP per 36 minutes against Indiana this season, which is an important distinction after an early ejection in one of the meetings.

Value Plays

Draymond Green ($6,000)

The Warriors' dynasty as a whole is on the line tonight. You don't think Draymond Green is going to give whatever is left in the tank at this stage? Considering five games under 26 FDP, it's been a frustrating series to roster the enigmatic forward, but our NBA DFS projections still believe. They're forecasting 37.5 FDP in 38.1 minutes tonight and name him the slate's top value play.

Steven Adams ($4,400)

I am a bit skeptical that Steven Adams draws 31 minutes again if the Dubs have an adjustment to Houston's two-center lineup, but at $4,400, taking the risk seems like a no-brainer. Adams doesn't need that much time on the floor to get in the neighborhood of what's needed. That's evidenced by topping 20 FDP in three of six games so far despite just 21.5 minutes per game in the series' totality.

