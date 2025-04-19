FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

2025 NBA Playoffs: Free Printable Bracket, First Round Schedule, and Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 NBA Playoffs: Free Printable Bracket, First Round Schedule, and Betting Odds

Every spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the first-round matchups.

Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.

2025 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NBA Playoffs First Round Matchups

These are the matchups for all of the first round games:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Is the First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs?

The first round of games will begin on Saturday, April 19th. The schedule will be:

Saturday, April 19th

  • Bucks at Pacers - 1:00 p.m. (ET)
  • Clippers at Nuggets - 3:30 p.m.
  • Pistons at Knicks - 6:00 p.m.
  • Timberwolves at Lakers - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 20th

  • Grizzlies at Thunder - 1:00 p.m.
  • Magic at Celtics - 3:30 p.m.
  • Heat at Cavaliers - 7:00 p.m.
  • Warriors at Rockets - 9:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs First Round Odds

Here are the current odds for the first round games via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bucks at Pacers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Milwaukee Bucks
@
Indiana Pacers
Apr 19 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Clippers at Nuggets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

LA Clippers
@
Denver Nuggets
Apr 19 7:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Pistons at Knicks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Detroit Pistons
@
New York Knicks
Apr 19 10:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Timberwolves at Lakers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 20 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Grizzlies at Thunder

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Memphis Grizzlies
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
Apr 20 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Magic at Celtics

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Orlando Magic
@
Boston Celtics
Apr 20 7:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Heat at Cavaliers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Orlando Magic
@
Boston Celtics
Apr 20 7:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Warriors at Rockets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Golden State Warriors
@
Houston Rockets
Apr 21 1:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Check out our coverage of every NBA Playoff game at FanDuel Research.

