2025 NBA Playoffs: Free Printable Bracket, First Round Schedule, and Betting Odds
Every spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the first-round matchups.
Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.
2025 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
NBA Playoffs First Round Matchups
These are the matchups for all of the first round games:
Eastern Conference
- 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 8 seed Miami Heat
- 2 seed Boston Celtics vs. 7 seed Orlando Magic
- 3 seed New York Knicks vs. 6 seed Detroit Pistons
- 4 seed Indiana Pacers vs. 5 seed Milwaukee Bucks
Western Conference
- 1 seed Oklahoma City Thundervs. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies
- 2 seed Houston Rockets vs. 7 seed Golden State Warriors
- 3 seed Los Angeles Lakers vs. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves
- 4 seed Denver Nuggets vs. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers
When Is the First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs?
The first round of games will begin on Saturday, April 19th. The schedule will be:
Saturday, April 19th
- Bucks at Pacers - 1:00 p.m. (ET)
- Clippers at Nuggets - 3:30 p.m.
- Pistons at Knicks - 6:00 p.m.
- Timberwolves at Lakers - 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 20th
- Grizzlies at Thunder - 1:00 p.m.
- Magic at Celtics - 3:30 p.m.
- Heat at Cavaliers - 7:00 p.m.
- Warriors at Rockets - 9:30 p.m.
NBA Playoffs First Round Odds
Here are the current odds for the first round games via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bucks at Pacers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Clippers at Nuggets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Pistons at Knicks
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Timberwolves at Lakers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Grizzlies at Thunder
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Magic at Celtics
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Heat at Cavaliers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Warriors at Rockets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
