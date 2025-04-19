2025 NBA Playoffs: Free Printable Bracket, First Round Schedule, and Betting Odds

Every spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the first-round matchups.

Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.

2025 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NBA Playoffs First Round Matchups

These are the matchups for all of the first round games:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Is the First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs?

The first round of games will begin on Saturday, April 19th. The schedule will be:

Saturday, April 19th

Bucks at Pacers - 1:00 p.m. (ET)

- 1:00 p.m. (ET) Clippers at Nuggets - 3:30 p.m.

- 3:30 p.m. Pistons at Knicks - 6:00 p.m.

- 6:00 p.m. Timberwolves at Lakers - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 20th

Grizzlies at Thunder - 1:00 p.m.

- 1:00 p.m. Magic at Celtics - 3:30 p.m.

- 3:30 p.m. Heat at Cavaliers - 7:00 p.m.

- 7:00 p.m. Warriors at Rockets - 9:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs First Round Odds

Here are the current odds for the first round games via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bucks at Pacers

Clippers at Nuggets

Pistons at Knicks

Timberwolves at Lakers

Grizzlies at Thunder

Magic at Celtics

Heat at Cavaliers

Warriors at Rockets

