3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Warriors vs. Rockets in Game 7 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors face the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Note: All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Warriors at Rockets Game 7 Betting Picks

As someone fairly invested in the Rockets from a series perspective, this is a wild moneyline in a handicap that could be fairly summarized as 50-50.

This is Houston's first time in a pressure-packed spot with this core -- other than a Game 6 where most felt they were dead on arrival. Golden State laid an egg as their non-Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler options totaled just 51 points. Moses Moody, invisible in this series' first three games, did most of that damage with 13.

I'd slightly favor H-Town in Game 7, but the experience advantage absolutely tilts Curry and Butler's way with time to plan for the Rockets' key counterpunch, which was moving to a full-time, two-center lineup. Steve Kerr should get creative.

Even with great totals, the Dubs' key stars shot 16-for-40 (40.0%) from the field in Game 6. Can one get nuclear? Who on Houston is a reasonable candidate to do so? Fred VanVleet's eruption on Friday came from nowhere as a 37.8% shooter this season.

DRatings (45.2%) shows slightly better win probability than these implied odds without much credence to the intangible factors in Golden State's direction. No one should be surprised if they get it done.

One thing became certain in the Warriors' Friday flop. They're going out on their shield behind Steph.

Curry launched 16 (!) three-point attempts trying to will the Warriors back, and he cashed 6 of those. That 37.5% make rate is, of course, below the greatest shooter of all time's seasonal average (39.7%).

Houston hasn't defended the three-point line extremely well in this series, according to the end result. They've allowed 42.3 attempts per game in the playoffs, the second-most of any team. That's with the Warriors pacing ahead in three of these games, too.

In the point guard's five career Game 7s, he's made 5.6 triples. The offensive slice of pie is even heavier in his direction this season than it ever has been during his time with Golden State's dynasty.

While Amen Thompson's phenomenal perimeter D is a concern, it's hard to envision a scenario where Curry falls short of this line just because of the sheer volume on the way.

In a fictional or creative scenario where you could have bet Alperen Sengun's series-long prop for rebounds, you'd have taken a bad beat.

Out of nowhere, the Rockets have deployed Steven Adams against the Warriors like it's 2016 all over again. Adams played 31 minutes to Sengun's 37 on Friday, showing how often the two centers shared the floor. This genius adjustment by Ime Udoka has helped Houston's rim defense and offensive rebounding, but it's slightly hurt the Turkish star's totals on the glass.

Sengun averages 11.8 rebounds per 36 minutes in a vacuum, but that dips to just 11.3 per 36 minutes sharing the floor with Adams. He had 14 in Game 6 thanks to the Warriors' poor shooting, but it's tough to argue an encore when it was just his second game of the series topping 11 boards.

He's also struggled to score, averaging just 17.5 points in the four games that saw Adams was most present.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect just 20.0 points and 10.8 boards from him on Sunday, implying -171 odds he stays shy of this combo prop if correct.

