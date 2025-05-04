3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers vs. Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

Pacers at Cavaliers Game 1 Betting Picks

Though we won't exactly know the tempo gameplan for each team until the first matchup, the over seems like a friendly number as the Pacers and Cavs open their half of the East's semis.

In the regular season, Indiana (7th) and Cleveland (10th) were both top-10 teams in pace and dragged down by their first-round opponents. The Cavs' 92.5 average pace against the Miami Heat was no surprise given Miami's timeshare in the Association's bottom five for years, and the Pacers (97.5) still got up and down the floor a bit better against a Milwaukee Bucks squad trying to hide its Damian Lillard-less offense.

These teams averaged 228.8 points in the regular season across four meetings, which explains this total. However, a 201-point slobberknocker is a true outlier dragging that down as both teams failed to shoot 32.0% from three.

As both teams were bottom-six units at defending threes in the first round, I'll ladder the first-half and full-game overs. I'd hate to get bit by a lopsided score, which is wholly possible given Cleveland's absurd +33.5 net rating (NRTG) in the first round.

This is a huge series for "Spicy P".

All season, the Cavs had a hard time defending the four spot. Cleveland allowed the 10th-most points (23.5), 5th-most rebounds (11.1), and 8th-most assists (4.7) per game to the position, which makes sense as they commit two centers to a dominant, imposing frontcourt. Athletic floor-runners like Pascal Siakam can give them trouble.

That he did in three meetings this year, missing these clubs' highest-scoring affair. Siakam averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in the contests he played, but that was averaging only 32.6 minutes. He might push 40 in this playoff setting.

Overall, we've got Siakam projected for 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in what actually is a friendly positional and pace matchup. He'll go a long way to determining whether this series is competitive or not.

