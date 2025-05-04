4 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Sunday 5/4/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

An eight-point spread is a concern, but the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers should be a series friendly for offense.

In the regular season, Indiana and Cleveland were both top-10 teams in pace. The Cavs' 92.5 average pace in the first round was suppressed by the Miami Heat, and the Pacers (97.5) had to have been held back by a Milwaukee Bucks squad fighting for its life without Damian Lillard (Achilles).

These teams averaged 228.8 points in the regular season across four meetings, but a 201-point outlier in January dragged that average down as both teams failed to shoot 32.0% from three.

Both of these teams were bottom-six units at defending threes in the first round. While the full-game total is fine, the first-half over is the primary play here due to fear a lopsided score, which is wholly possible given Cleveland's absurd +33.5 net rating (NRTG) in the first round.

This is a huge series for Pascal Siakam.

If the Cavs' stout defense has a weakness, it's with power forwards. Cleveland allowed the 10th-most points (23.5), 5th-most rebounds (11.1), and 8th-most assists (4.7) per game to the position, which makes sense as they play two centers with slower foot speed.

Siakam averaged just 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in the contests he played, but that was averaging only 32.6 minutes. He might push 40 in this playoff setting, and he was sizzling against Milwaukee with a 61.1 effective field-goal percentage (eFG%).

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections forecast 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in what actually is a friendly positional and pace matchup.

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

Isn't this game at worst a coin flip?

Sunday brings the Houston Rockets' first time in a pressure-packed spot with this core excluding a Game 6 where most felt they were dead on arrival. Fred VanVleet's 29-point eruption went a long way to springing the upset despite his standing as a pitiful 37.8% shooter this season.

The Rockets' key adjustment in Game 6 was moving to a full-time, two-center lineup. Steve Kerr should answer -- perhaps with Kevon Looney or another plan. Either way, it won't be a surprise as the Golden State Warriors now gets to slide chess pieces.

Buying low on the Warriors' shooting seems ideal when the Dubs' key stars, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, shot 16-for-40 (40.0%) from the field in Game 6. Can one go nuclear? Wouldn't it be more surprising if one didn't?

Golden State isn't in a friendly situation historically as the inferior team facing a road Game 7, but even with that the case, DRatings (45.2%) shows slightly better win probability than these implied odds. Intangibles could be a key factor here.

There's no doubt that Steph is built for this, and unfortunately for Houston, he's due for regression entering this do-or-die tilt.

Curry launched 16 (!) three-point attempts on Friday to try and close the gap. Even unsuccessful in the win column, he cashed 6 of those. That 37.5% make rate is, of course, below the greatest shooter of all time's seasonal average (39.7%).

While it feels like the Rockets are making the Dubs work for clean looks, they've still allowed 42.3 attempts per game in the playoffs. That's the second-most of any team despite facing a lineup with several non-shooting threats like Butler and Draymond Green.

History is on Steph's side as he's tallied 5.6 made triples per game in five career Game 7s. No Warriors squad in their dynastic run has leaned on him like this one, either.

We've got Curry projected for 5.2 made threes on Sunday. The superstar's made threes line seems like an over or pass.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

