3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Monday 8/25/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees

This matchup has a high total (9.5), and any game involving the New York Yankees tends to be dicey for NRFIs. However, I'm willing to roll the dice on a scoreless first inning at this enticing odds.

Cam Schlittler will take the mound for New York, and while he's logged a NRFI in just three of his seven starts, he's rocking a 3.16 xFIP and 31.7% strikeout rate the first time through the order, so his first-inning results should improve over a bigger sample.

Home runs have been Schlittler's biggest issue, but he'll benefit from facing a lefty-heavy Washington Nationals top of the order. Despite being right-handed, Schlittler has better marks in K rate (26.7%) and ground-ball rate (52.8%) versus lefties, which has helped him allow just 0.89 HR/9 in the split. The Nationals have a mediocre 27.7% YRFI rate this year, as well.

Washington's Brad Lord has split time in the rotation and bullpen this year, but he's been excellent in the first inning when he starts, netting a NRFI in 10 of 12 starts. He's posted a solid 3.51 xFIP, 19.4% strikeout rate, 6.5% walk rate, and 51.9% ground-ball rate the first time through the order. His K rate jumps to an even better 23.9% if we narrow to just the first inning.

The Yankees are obviously dangerous, but Lord's early-game success should give us confidence that he can hold them off for at least one inning. It also can't hurt that Lord has done a great job of suppressing home runs this season (0.75 HR/9).

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

We're getting a more modest total in this matchup (8.0) between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers, which should increase our faith in Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Woodruff combining for a NRFI.

Woodruff has a tough matchup versus the Diamondbacks, but he's performed like an ace since returning to the mound this year, flashing a elite 2.43 xERA and 32.7% strikeout rate across eight starts. He's pitched a scoreless opening frame in six of those outings, and he should be someone we can continue to trust for NRFIs as long as he's pitching like this, regardless of the opponent.

Rodriguez has been shakier but draws a Brewers lineup that has curiously been awful at scoring in the first inning despite all their success this year. Milwaukee has a league-worst 21.4% YRFI rate, and that number drops to a shockingly bad 13.9% at home.

As for E-Rod, despite his inconsistency, he's posted promising underlying numbers the first time through the order, including a 3.57 xFIP, 27.2% strikeout rate, and 7.1% walk rate. He's found more success in the first inning of late, too, posting a NRFI in six of his last seven starts.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox have been solid offenses early in games, but these aren't the kinds of lineups we need to shy away from. We should be able to get a scoreless first inning out of Noah Cameron and Shane Smith, a pair of pitchers who have solid NRFI track records.

Smith's overall numbers don't leap off the page, but both his strikeout rate (24.2%) and ground-ball rate (48.3%) are significantly better the first time through the order. Although he allowed first-inning runs in his last start, he's still produced a NRFI in 16 of 22 starts. The Royals' active roster is roughly middle of the pack against right-handers this season, ranking 16th in wRC+ (108).

Cameron's 2.53 ERA is likely due for regression, but his 3.41 xERA is nothing to scoff at. Most notably, the southpaw has suppressed dingers (0.96 HR/9) behind a fantastic 5.0% barrel rate. His strikeout rate jumps to 24.6% in the first inning, and that's helped him to a scoreless opening frame in 15 of 18 starts. Chicago is a non-elite opponent against lefties (103 wRC+).

