FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 8/25/25

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jacob deGrom ($9,900)

Though there are some true aces on tonight's slate, most all find themselves in pretty brutal matchups. That is, of course, aside from Jacob deGrom. The 37-year-old is set to face the Los Angeles Angels in his 25th start of the season, and that's been a quality spot for recent right-handers.

The Angels have far-and-away the highest strikeout rate (28.2%) against RHP since the All-Star Break. They're 28th in wRC+ (88) and 27th in wOBA (.298) versus this split over that same stretch.

Now, deGrom is coming off an extended rest period; he most recently pitched on August 15th. This will be the fifth time he's pitching on six or more days rest this season. deGrom pitched to a 1.50 ERA and 0.71 WHIP while recording a 10.5 K/9 in those previous four starts with extended rest.

This will be the third time the Angels have seen deGrom this season. He failed to exceed 25 FanDuel points (FDP) in either of the two prior head-to-heads but did record 13 strikeouts over 10.1 innings.

Cam Schlittler ($8,400)

New York Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler is coming off the best performance of his big-league career, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning before exiting with 48 FDP. That was the second-straight start Schlittler got up to 30 FDP, and he's now amassed a 2.03 ERA and 9.6 K/9 across his last four starts.

Walks remain an issue, but the righty has gotten up past 90 pitches in three of his last four starts. With tonight's opponent -- the Washington Nationals -- sporting a bottom-10 walk rate against righties this season, Schlittler's well within quality start territory tonight.

Now, Washington has been better against the righties over the second half of the year, but they're still sporting the highest ground-ball rate vs. RHP on the season. That could prove useful for the ground ball-heavy Schlitter, especially considering the Nationals' low strikeout rate (20.1%).

Still, there just isn't enough pop in the Washington lineup to scare me off such a highly-regarded prospect fresh off his best showing in the bigs. He's a rock-solid mid-range play -- one projected for 30.4 FDP in our MLB DFS projections. That's the highest projection for any pitcher under a $9,900 salary.

Emmet Sheehan ($7,400)

Based on our MLB DFS projections, Los Angeles Dodgers righty Emmet Sheehan is the best value on the slate, projected for 29.6 FDP despite a $7,4000 salary.

Given Sheehan's recent production, that's well within reason. He just completed a full 6.0 innings for the first time all year his last time out and is averaging 28.6 FDP over his last five appearances. That's come alongside a 10.2 K/9, demonstrating the kind of upside Sheehan has if he can keep the pitch count manageable.

The Reds have some decent on-base guys, but they don't offer much in terms of power against right-handed pitchers. Since the All-Star Break, Cincy ranks just 28th in ISO vs. RHP. They're bottom 10 in wRC+ (97) while striking out at the seventh-highest clip (22.6%) against this split over the second half.

Stacks to Target

Tigers

Players to Target: Riley Greene ($3,600), Kerry Carpenter ($3,000), Zach McKinstry ($3,000), Wenceel Perez ($3,000), Colt Keith ($2,800)

The Detroit Tigers are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics in what will be their first taste of Sutter Health Park -- baseball's second-best hitting venue, per Statcast Park Factors. Their 5.4-run implied total is the second highest on tonight's main slate, making this a lineup to target up against J.T. Ginn.

The Athletics' righty has a 4.95 ERA on the season, and he's given up 21 runs across 28 home innings. At Sutter Health, Ginn has a 6.75 ERA and .400 wOBA against. He's been tormented by lefties regardless of venue, allowing a .446 wOBA to opposite-handed bats.

That puts Detroit's lefty firmly in play tonight, namely Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and Wenceel Perez. For value, I'm more than happy turning to Colt Keith in the leadoff spot.

Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,800), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,500), Ben Rice ($3,300), Trent Grisham ($3,100)

The Yanks are at home against righty Brad Lord tonight, making them a clear top stack on a pitcher-heavy slate.

Lord has a 3.90 ERA as a starter this season, though he's only managed a 17.7% strikeout rate while permitting a 1.30 WHIP in that role.

That shouldn't scare us off New York's righty mashers. Aaron Judge is the obvious building-block of this stack, though it's been Giancarlo Stanton who's played like an MVP candidate in the second half of the year.

Otherwise, both Ben Rice and Trent Grisham have been solid in this split since the All-Star Break. Grisham's 13.5-FDP projection makes him the third-best value on the slate, according to our MLB DFS projections.

Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($3,800), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,200), Maikel Garcia ($3,000), Salvador Perez ($2,900), Mike Yastrzemski ($2,900)

The Kansas City Royals have been heating up over the second half of the season, and tonight's road date with the Chicago White Sox might be the right matchup to break them out in DFS.

The home Sox will start righty Shane Smith tonight. Smith enters with a 4.12 ERA, but he's been a vulnerable arm over the past three months. Over his last nine starts, Smith has a 7.22 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and an eye-popping 2.1 HR/9.

For KC, Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez, Maikel Garcia, and Bobby Witt Jr. have all been red-hot against righties since the All-Star Break. They're where the bulk of my Royals stacks will be built from, though Mike Yastrzemski certainly has intrigue atop the lineup.

