FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

First FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on the Winner of Super Bowl LX

FanDuel Staff
First FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on the Winner of Super Bowl LX

FanDuel Futures Day is coming.

What Is FanDuel Futures Day?

You can find out more about FanDuel Futures Day here on FanDuel Research

When Is FanDuel Futures Day?

FanDuel Futures Day is set for Tuesday, August 26th, 2025.

What Is Being Offered on FanDuel Futures Day?

Futures Day promises 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights, but one thing is now certain: the Super Bowl Winner market is getting boosted on August 26th.

Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Here's a look at every team's championship chances, according to the Super Bowl betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LX Winner
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
Atlanta Falcons
New England Patriots
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints

Odds/lines subject to change

Odds/lines subject to change

FanDuel Futures Day Latest News

Stay tuned to FanDuel and FanDuel Sportsbook on X for the latest on Futures Day -- and to FanDuel Research for the best NFL futures bets.

Futures Day is coming August 26th. Learn more here.

