First FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on the Winner of Super Bowl LX

What Is FanDuel Futures Day?

When Is FanDuel Futures Day?

FanDuel Futures Day is set for Tuesday, August 26th, 2025.

What Is Being Offered on FanDuel Futures Day?

Futures Day promises 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights, but one thing is now certain: the Super Bowl Winner market is getting boosted on August 26th.

TOMORROW IS #FuturesDay



💰 Bet & Get ALL DAY LONG

⚡️ Flash Deals starting at 9AM ET

🏆 First Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on the winner of Super Bowl LX



Turn those notifications ON 📱



➡️ https://t.co/pLSsH2NpHm pic.twitter.com/AlAb8YySwG — Futures Day 8.26 (@FDSportsbook) August 25, 2025

Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Here's a look at every team's championship chances, according to the Super Bowl betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Baltimore Ravens +700 Philadelphia Eagles +700 Buffalo Bills +750 Kansas City Chiefs +800 Detroit Lions +1100 Washington Commanders +1900 Green Bay Packers +1900 Los Angeles Rams +2000 San Francisco 49ers +2000 Denver Broncos +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2200 Minnesota Vikings +2200 Cincinnati Bengals +2200 Houston Texans +2500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3000 Chicago Bears +3500 Arizona Cardinals +4000 Dallas Cowboys +4500 Pittsburgh Steelers +5000 Seattle Seahawks +5500 Jacksonville Jaguars +6000 Atlanta Falcons +6500 New England Patriots +7000 Indianapolis Colts +8000 Miami Dolphins +8000 Las Vegas Raiders +12500 Carolina Panthers +12500 New York Giants +17500 Tennessee Titans +20000 New York Jets +22500 Cleveland Browns +30000 New Orleans Saints +40000 View more odds in Sportsbook

