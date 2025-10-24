College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 9

Each week across college football, you've got countless options at your hand.

Which bets stand out for Week 9 in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds?

We polled FanDuel Research's college football writing staff to see where they were seeing value, and below, they listed out their favorite side, total, and player prop of the week.

Let's dig in and see their favorite picks on the board.

College Football Week 9 Expert Betting Picks

Spread/Moneyline: Tennessee -5.5 in First Half (-110)

1st Half Spread 1st Half Spread Tennessee -5.5 -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

After last week's disastrous loss in Tuscaloosa, I expect the Tennessee Volunteers to roar out of the gates against a Kentucky Wildcats squad that just played its best game of the season to fall in overtime against Texas. UK is 111th in yards per play (4.8 YPP), and Tennessee's defense (42nd in YPP allowed) has really stumbled against only Alabama and Georgia. The Vols are fourth in the country in first-half points per game (22.5), and Kentucky (11.3) hasn't come close in the same category. Tennessee -- far from dead in the College Football Playoff mix -- is very much in search of an impressive win.

Total: Kansas-Kansas State Under 56.5 Points (-110)

Total Match Points Under Oct 25 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Jonah Coleman Over 74.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jonah Coleman (WASH) - Rushing Yds Jonah Coleman (WASH) Over Oct 25 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread/Moneyline: BYU Moneyline (+120)

Moneyline BYU Oct 25 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: UCLA Team Total Under 13.5 (-112)

UCLA Total Points Under Oct 25 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Trinidad Chambliss Over 30.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Trinidad Chambliss (MISS) - Rushing Yds Trinidad Chambliss (MISS) Over Oct 25 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over five games as the Mississippi Rebels' starting QB, Trinidad Chambliss has posted 12.6 rushing attempts and 60.4 rushing yards per game. The Rebs allowing the 10th-lowest sack rate can help combat sacks impacting his rushing total against the Oklahoma Sooners. Ole Miss could be without two of its top three receiving targets, suggesting Chambliss could get an increased workload on the ground. After reaching 40 rushing yards in four of five starts, give me over 30.5 rushing yards for Chambliss.

Spread/Moneyline: Pittsburgh -6.5 (-114)

Spread Pittsburgh Oct 25 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Virginia Team Total Over 31.5 Points (+100)

Virginia Total Points Over Oct 25 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'll continue to fade the Bill Belichick-led North Carolina Tar Heels after losing their third consecutive game in Week 8, falling to the California Golden Bears to drop down to 2-4 on the season. The Tar Heels have coughed up 34-plus points in three of their four defeats this season, and the Virginia Cavaliers (40.0 PPG) field one of the best offenses North Carolina has faced this year, ranking 31st in adjusted EPA per play (0.06), 42nd in yards per play (6.46), and 41st in offensive success rate (44.8%).

Player Prop: Dante Moore Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+128)

Dante Moore (ORE) - Passing TDs Dante Moore (ORE) Over Oct 25 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

