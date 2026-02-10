FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 10

With 11 games on Tuesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 7 Nebraska and No. 13 Purdue at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Review our picks and predictions below.

With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Bet on Auburn vs. Vanderbilt with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Baylor vs. BYU

Bet on Baylor vs. BYU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Purdue

Bet on Nebraska vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida State vs. Virginia

Bet on Florida State vs. Virginia with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina

Bet on Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Bet on Illinois vs. Wisconsin with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah vs. Houston

Bet on Utah vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.

LSU vs. Arkansas

Bet on LSU vs. Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Bet on Pittsburgh vs. Duke with FanDuel Sportsbook.

TCU vs. Iowa State

Bet on TCU vs. Iowa State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State

  • Matchup: Washington State Cougars at No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (95.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-20.5)
  • Time: 11 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Gonzaga vs. Washington State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup