Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 10

With 11 games on Tuesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 7 Nebraska and No. 13 Purdue at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Review our picks and predictions below.

With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers

No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (57.47% win probability)

Auburn (57.47% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-3.5)

Auburn (-3.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

Baylor vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 22 BYU Cougars at Baylor Bears

No. 22 BYU Cougars at Baylor Bears Projected Winner: Baylor (51.44% win probability)

Baylor (51.44% win probability) Spread: BYU (-3.5)

BYU (-3.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPN2

Nebraska vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (71.01% win probability)

Nebraska (71.01% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-2.5)

Nebraska (-2.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Florida State vs. Virginia

Matchup: No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers at Florida State Seminoles

No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers at Florida State Seminoles Projected Winner: Virginia (76.56% win probability)

Virginia (76.56% win probability) Spread: Virginia (-8.5)

Virginia (-8.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPNU

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina

Matchup: No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels at Miami Hurricanes

No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels at Miami Hurricanes Projected Winner: Miami (FL) (54.67% win probability)

Miami (FL) (54.67% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-1.5)

North Carolina (-1.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPN

Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (84.58% win probability)

Illinois (84.58% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-11.5)

Illinois (-11.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: Peacock

Utah vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 3 Houston Cougars at Utah Utes

No. 3 Houston Cougars at Utah Utes Projected Winner: Houston (83.86% win probability)

Houston (83.86% win probability) Spread: Houston (-16.5)

Houston (-16.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPN2

LSU vs. Arkansas

Matchup: No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers

No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers Projected Winner: Arkansas (50.67% win probability)

Arkansas (50.67% win probability) Spread: Arkansas (-5.5)

Arkansas (-5.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: SEC Network

Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at Pittsburgh Panthers

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Winner: Duke (86.86% win probability)

Duke (86.86% win probability) Spread: Duke (-16.5)

Duke (-16.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPN

TCU vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones at TCU Horned Frogs

No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Winner: Iowa State (68.41% win probability)

Iowa State (68.41% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-6.5)

Iowa State (-6.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Gonzaga vs. Washington State

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Washington State Cougars at No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (95.38% win probability)

Gonzaga (95.38% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-20.5)

Gonzaga (-20.5) Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Date: February 11

February 11 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

