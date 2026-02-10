Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 10
With 11 games on Tuesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 7 Nebraska and No. 13 Purdue at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Which teams do we project to emerge victorious? Review our picks and predictions below.
With Tuesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Auburn (57.47% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-3.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on Auburn vs. Vanderbilt with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Baylor vs. BYU
- Matchup: No. 22 BYU Cougars at Baylor Bears
- Projected Winner: Baylor (51.44% win probability)
- Spread: BYU (-3.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Baylor vs. BYU with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nebraska vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (71.01% win probability)
- Spread: Nebraska (-2.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on Nebraska vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Florida State vs. Virginia
- Matchup: No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Winner: Virginia (76.56% win probability)
- Spread: Virginia (-8.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPNU
Bet on Florida State vs. Virginia with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Winner: Miami (FL) (54.67% win probability)
- Spread: North Carolina (-1.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Illinois vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (84.58% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-11.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on Illinois vs. Wisconsin with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah vs. Houston
- Matchup: No. 3 Houston Cougars at Utah Utes
- Projected Winner: Houston (83.86% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-16.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Utah vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.
LSU vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers
- Projected Winner: Arkansas (50.67% win probability)
- Spread: Arkansas (-5.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on LSU vs. Arkansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pittsburgh vs. Duke
- Matchup: No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Projected Winner: Duke (86.86% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-16.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Pittsburgh vs. Duke with FanDuel Sportsbook.
TCU vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones at TCU Horned Frogs
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (68.41% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-6.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on TCU vs. Iowa State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Gonzaga vs. Washington State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (95.38% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-20.5)
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 11
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Gonzaga vs. Washington State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!