Iowa State vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

The Iowa State Cyclones (21-2, 8-2 Big 12) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (14-9, 4-6 Big 12) on February 10, 2026 at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Iowa State vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (68.8%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Tuesday's Iowa State-TCU spread (Iowa State -7.5) or over/under (147.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

TCU has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

TCU covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Iowa State covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (56.2%).

Against the spread, the Cyclones have fared worse when playing at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and four times in six road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Horned Frogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than away (.600, 3-2-0).

Iowa State has six wins against the spread in 10 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, TCU is 4-6-0 this year.

Iowa State vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (88.9%) in those games.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in 12 games when named as moneyline favorite of -334 or better.

TCU has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. TCU has finished 3-5 in those games.

The Horned Frogs have a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 77% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State outscores opponents by 20.9 points per game (scoring 85.9 per game to rank 21st in college basketball while giving up 65.0 per contest to rank 16th in college basketball) and has a +481 scoring differential overall.

Milan Momcilovic paces Iowa State, recording 18.7 points per game (62nd in college basketball).

TCU is outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +160 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.9 points per game (121st in college basketball) and gives up 72.0 per contest (130th in college basketball).

David Punch leads TCU, recording 14.3 points per game (355th in college basketball).

The Cyclones average 33.8 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball) while conceding 26.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.9 boards per game.

Joshua Jefferson is 91st in college basketball action with 7.7 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Horned Frogs win the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. They record 32.0 rebounds per game, 200th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.7.

Punch is 136th in the country with 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Horned Frogs.

Iowa State averages 109.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in college basketball), and gives up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

The Horned Frogs score 99.1 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball), while allowing 90.4 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!