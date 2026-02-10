Gonzaga vs Washington State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-2, 11-1 WCC) will attempt to continue a 14-game home win streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-7 WCC) on February 10, 2026 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Washington State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (95.4%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Gonzaga (-20.5) versus Washington State on Tuesday. The total is set at 156.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington State has covered 13 times in 25 games with a spread this year.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have fared worse at home, covering five times in 11 home games, and four times in seven road games.

This season, the Cougars are 7-6-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-4-0 ATS (.556).

Gonzaga is 5-7-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Washington State has eight wins against the spread in 13 WCC games this year.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 18 times (90%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 4-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -4545 or better on the moneyline.

Washington State has yet to win a game it was the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-0.

The Cougars have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 97.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga's +513 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.6 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per contest (29th in college basketball).

Graham Ike's 19.7 points per game lead Gonzaga and rank 38th in the country.

Washington State puts up 77.5 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 77.5 per outing (278th in college basketball). It has a 0 scoring differential.

Aaron Glass ' team-leading 16.5 points per game rank him 184th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs are 21st in college basketball at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 9.4 more than the 27.8 their opponents average.

Ike averages 8.5 rebounds per game (ranking 52nd in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. They are pulling down 32.1 rebounds per game (192nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.

Eemeli Yalaho leads the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (358th in college basketball).

Gonzaga averages 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in college basketball), and gives up 82.6 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

The Cougars average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (110th in college basketball), and concede 100.7 points per 100 possessions (324th in college basketball).

