BYU vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

The BYU Cougars (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Baylor Bears (13-10, 3-8 Big 12) on February 10, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

BYU vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (51.4%)

If you plan to place a wager on BYU-Baylor contest (in which BYU is a 3.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 161.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

BYU vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has compiled a 9-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

BYU (8-10) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than Baylor (1-4) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (20%).

When playing at home, the Cougars own a better record against the spread (4-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (1-4-0).

The Bears have been better against the spread on the road (3-4-0) than at home (5-7-0) this year.

BYU has won twice against the spread in conference action this season.

Baylor has beaten the spread four times in 11 Big 12 games.

BYU vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (92.3%) in those games.

This year, the Cougars have won 12 of 13 games when listed as at least -178 or better on the moneyline.

Baylor has won 11.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-8).

The Bears have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer without claiming a victory.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 64% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

BYU vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, BYU was 24th-best in college basketball on offense (81.4 points scored per game) and ranked 199th defensively (72.6 points allowed).

BYU was 84th in the country in rebounds per game (33.5) and 19th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8) last year.

Last season BYU was 10th-best in the country in assists with 17.2 per game.

Last year, BYU was 215th in the nation in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

With 76.1 points per game on offense, Baylor was 112th in the country last year. At the other end, it allowed 69.8 points per contest, which ranked 104th in college basketball.

Baylor pulled down 32.8 boards per game (135th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.9 rebounds per contest (94th-ranked).

Baylor ranked 111th in the country with 14.4 assists per contest.

Baylor averaged 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!