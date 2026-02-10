Magic vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSWI and FDSFL

The Milwaukee Bucks (21-30) visit the Orlando Magic (28-24) after losing four straight road games. The Magic are double-digit favorites by 10 points in the contest, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The over/under is 220.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -10 220.5 -450 +350

Magic vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (68.2%)

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Magic have registered a 21-31-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 22-29-0 this season.

Magic games have gone over the total 26 times out of 51 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have hit the over on 20 of 51 set point totals (39.2%).

In home games, Orlando owns a better record against the spread (13-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-17-0).

At home, the Magic go over the total 51.9% of the time (14 of 27 games). They've hit the over in 48% of games on the road (12 of 25 contests).

This season, Milwaukee is 11-13-0 at home against the spread (.458 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-16-0 ATS (.407).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under more often at home (12 times out of 24) than on the road (eight of 27) this year.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.4 points, 4.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Anthony Black averages 16.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Franz Wagner is averaging 21.9 points, 6 boards and 3.6 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 4.6 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Myles Turner averages 12.9 points, 5.7 boards and 1.6 assists. He is also sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Bucks receive 13.3 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

The Bucks are receiving 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.