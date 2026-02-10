Nebraska vs Purdue College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

Big Ten action features the No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) at home against the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (71%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Nebraska-Purdue spread (Nebraska -2.5) or total (147.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Nebraska vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has put together a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Purdue is 10-13-0 ATS this year.

Nebraska covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's less often than Purdue covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (100%).

When playing at home, the Cornhuskers own a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-1-0).

Against the spread, the Boilermakers have had better results away (4-3-0) than at home (4-9-0).

Nebraska has eight wins against the spread in 12 conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Purdue is 4-8-0 this year.

Nebraska vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has yet to lose any of the 15 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cornhuskers have been a -146 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

Purdue has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 59.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Nebraska was 116th in college basketball on offense (76.0 points scored per game) and 199th defensively (72.6 points conceded).

Nebraska was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.7) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2) last year.

Last season Nebraska was ranked 124th in the country in assists with 14.2 per game.

Last season, Nebraska was 150th in the country in turnovers committed (10.9 per game) and 121st in turnovers forced (11.9).

Last season Purdue averaged 77.3 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 70.4 points per contest (126th-ranked).

Purdue grabbed 29.9 boards per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 28.2 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

Purdue delivered 15.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 42nd in college basketball.

Last year Purdue committed 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

