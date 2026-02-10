Nebraska vs Purdue College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10
Big Ten action features the No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) at home against the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nebraska vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nebraska win (71%)
Before you wager on Tuesday's Nebraska-Purdue spread (Nebraska -2.5) or total (147.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.
Nebraska vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has put together a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Purdue is 10-13-0 ATS this year.
- Nebraska covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's less often than Purdue covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (100%).
- When playing at home, the Cornhuskers own a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-1-0).
- Against the spread, the Boilermakers have had better results away (4-3-0) than at home (4-9-0).
- Nebraska has eight wins against the spread in 12 conference games this season.
- Against the spread in Big Ten play, Purdue is 4-8-0 this year.
Nebraska vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Nebraska has yet to lose any of the 15 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.
- The Cornhuskers have been a -146 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.
- Purdue has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.
- The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.
- Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 59.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Nebraska vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last year, Nebraska was 116th in college basketball on offense (76.0 points scored per game) and 199th defensively (72.6 points conceded).
- Nebraska was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.7) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2) last year.
- Last season Nebraska was ranked 124th in the country in assists with 14.2 per game.
- Last season, Nebraska was 150th in the country in turnovers committed (10.9 per game) and 121st in turnovers forced (11.9).
- Last season Purdue averaged 77.3 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 70.4 points per contest (126th-ranked).
- Purdue grabbed 29.9 boards per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 28.2 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).
- Purdue delivered 15.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 42nd in college basketball.
- Last year Purdue committed 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).
