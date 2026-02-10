Illinois vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten) will host the Wisconsin Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) after winning six home games in a row.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (84.6%)

Illinois is an 11.5-point favorite over Wisconsin on Tuesday and the total has been set at 155.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Wisconsin has put together an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Illinois covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 53.8% of the time. That's less often than Wisconsin covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (100%).

The Fighting Illini have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-2-0) than they have in home games (8-5-0).

This season, the Badgers are 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-1-0 ATS (.800).

Illinois has covered the spread eight times in 13 conference games.

Against the spread in Big Ten action, Wisconsin is 7-5-0 this season.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those contests.

The Fighting Illini have been a -820 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Wisconsin has won 20% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-4).

The Badgers have played as a moneyline underdog of +550 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 89.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois has a +398 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.6 points per game. It is putting up 84.5 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and is giving up 67.9 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball.

Keaton Wagler leads Illinois, putting up 17.8 points per game (94th in the country).

Wisconsin's +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 83 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 75.2 per contest (229th in college basketball).

Nicholas Boyd's 20 points per game paces Wisconsin and ranks 31st in the nation.

The 38.5 rebounds per game the Fighting Illini average rank sixth in the country, and are 10.5 more than the 28 their opponents grab per contest.

David Mirkovic paces the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball action).

The 33.2 rebounds per game the Badgers accumulate rank 126th in the country, 2.4 more than the 30.8 their opponents record.

Nolan Winter's 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Badgers and rank 41st in the country.

Illinois records 109.7 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

The Badgers average 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in college basketball), and give up 95.8 points per 100 possessions (223rd in college basketball).

