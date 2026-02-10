Arkansas vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

The No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (17-6, 7-3 SEC) visit the LSU Tigers (14-9, 2-8 SEC) in SEC play at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Arkansas vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (50.5%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's Arkansas-LSU spread (Arkansas -5.5) or over/under (161.5 points).

Arkansas vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

LSU has put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, LSU is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 8-4 ATS record Arkansas racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 13 home games, and three times in six road games.

The Tigers have performed better against the spread away (5-1-0) than at home (6-7-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, Arkansas is 6-4-0 this season.

LSU has covered the spread six times in 10 SEC games.

Arkansas vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been victorious in 13, or 92.9%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Razorbacks have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or shorter on the moneyline.

LSU has lost all seven of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Tigers have played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +215 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 73.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Arkansas vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas averages 88.7 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 77.2 per outing (270th in college basketball). It has a +265 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Darius Acuff Jr. leads Arkansas, putting up 20.5 points per game (25th in the nation).

LSU puts up 82.3 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 74.7 per contest (211th in college basketball). It has a +174 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Max Mackinnon's team-leading 15.0 points per game rank him 292nd in the country.

The Razorbacks win the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They are pulling down 32.4 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.0 per outing.

Trevon Brazile is 158th in college basketball action with 7.0 rebounds per game to lead the Razorbacks.

The Tigers rank 61st in college basketball at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

Marquel Sutton averages 7.7 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

Arkansas ranks 15th in college basketball with 108.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 189th in college basketball defensively with 94.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tigers rank 49th in college basketball averaging 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 195th, allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions.

