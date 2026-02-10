Auburn vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10
SEC action on Tuesday will see the the Auburn Tigers (14-9, 5-5 SEC) host the No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (19-4, 6-4 SEC) at Neville Arena, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Arena: Neville Arena
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Auburn win (57.8%)
Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Tuesday's Auburn-Vanderbilt spread (Auburn -3.5) or total (162.5 points).
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Auburn has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Vanderbilt has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Tigers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 11 opportunities at home, and they've covered three times in six opportunities in away games.
- Against the spread, the Commodores have had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (6-7-0).
- Auburn has four wins against the spread in 10 conference games this year.
- Against the spread in SEC games, Vanderbilt is 4-6-0 this year.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Auburn has come away with 11 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.
- This season, the Tigers have come away with a win nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.
- Vanderbilt has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.
- The Commodores have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.
- Auburn has an implied victory probability of 64.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last season, Auburn was 13th-best in college basketball offensively (83.0 points scored per game) and ranked 87th defensively (69.4 points allowed).
- Auburn collected 34.4 rebounds per game and gave up 29.7 boards last year, ranking 53rd and 82nd, respectively, in the nation.
- Last season Auburn was ranked 34th in the nation in assists with 16.1 per game.
- Last year, Auburn was 12th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).
- Vanderbilt ranked 55th in the country last year with 78.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 249th with 74.3 points allowed per game.
- With 31.2 rebounds per game, Vanderbilt was 221st in the nation. It ceded 31.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 226th in college basketball.
- Last year Vanderbilt ranked 158th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.8 per game.
- Vanderbilt committed 9.6 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 13.4 turnovers per contest (40th-ranked).
