Auburn vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

SEC action on Tuesday will see the the Auburn Tigers (14-9, 5-5 SEC) host the No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores (19-4, 6-4 SEC) at Neville Arena, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (57.8%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Tuesday's Auburn-Vanderbilt spread (Auburn -3.5) or total (162.5 points).

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Vanderbilt has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Tigers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 11 opportunities at home, and they've covered three times in six opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Commodores have had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (6-7-0).

Auburn has four wins against the spread in 10 conference games this year.

Against the spread in SEC games, Vanderbilt is 4-6-0 this year.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has come away with 11 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Commodores have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 64.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Auburn was 13th-best in college basketball offensively (83.0 points scored per game) and ranked 87th defensively (69.4 points allowed).

Auburn collected 34.4 rebounds per game and gave up 29.7 boards last year, ranking 53rd and 82nd, respectively, in the nation.

Last season Auburn was ranked 34th in the nation in assists with 16.1 per game.

Last year, Auburn was 12th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

Vanderbilt ranked 55th in the country last year with 78.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 249th with 74.3 points allowed per game.

With 31.2 rebounds per game, Vanderbilt was 221st in the nation. It ceded 31.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 226th in college basketball.

Last year Vanderbilt ranked 158th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.8 per game.

Vanderbilt committed 9.6 turnovers per game (40th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 13.4 turnovers per contest (40th-ranked).

