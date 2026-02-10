North Carolina vs Miami (FL) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

The North Carolina Tar Heels (19-4, 7-3 ACC) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 7-3 ACC) on February 10, 2026 at Watsco Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Coral Gables, Florida

Arena: Watsco Center

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (FL) win (55.2%)

Before making an informed wager on North Carolina-Miami (FL) outing (in which North Carolina is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 156.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami (FL) has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread this year.

North Carolina covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 47.4% of the time. That's more often than Miami (FL) covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (40%).

The Tar Heels have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in six opportunities in away games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hurricanes have a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than away (.667, 4-2-0).

North Carolina has four wins against the spread in 10 conference games this season.

Miami (FL) is 3-7-0 against the spread in ACC action this season.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been victorious in 15, or 88.2%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Tar Heels have come away with a win 15 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.

Miami (FL) has gone 2-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Hurricanes are 1-3 (winning only 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina has a 54.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina averages 82.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per contest (94th in college basketball). It has a +279 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Caleb Wilson's team-leading 20.3 points per game ranks 28th in the nation.

Miami (FL)'s +327 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.2 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while giving up 70.0 per outing (81st in college basketball).

Malik Reneau's 20.0 points per game paces Miami (FL) and ranks 31st in the nation.

The Tar Heels win the rebound battle by 6.7 boards on average. They collect 36.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 33rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.5 per outing.

Wilson averages 9.6 rebounds per game (ranking 19th in college basketball) to lead the Tar Heels.

The Hurricanes are 49th in college basketball at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's 8.2 more than the 27.0 their opponents average.

Ernest Udeh Jr. leads the Hurricanes with 9.4 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball).

North Carolina averages 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (44th in college basketball), and gives up 89.3 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

The Hurricanes rank 27th in college basketball averaging 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 53rd, allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions.

