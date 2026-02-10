Duke vs Pittsburgh College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-15, 2-9 ACC) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Duke Blue Devils (21-2, 10-1 ACC) on February 10, 2026 at Petersen Events Center.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: Petersen Events Center

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (86.9%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Tuesday's Duke-Pittsburgh spread (Duke -16.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

Duke vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke has compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pittsburgh is 10-14-0 ATS this season.

When playing at home, the Blue Devils own a worse record against the spread (4-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-2-0).

Against the spread, the Panthers have had better results on the road (3-4-0) than at home (6-9-0).

Duke's record against the spread in conference play is 6-5-0.

Pittsburgh has beaten the spread four times in 11 ACC games.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 15 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -3030 or better.

Pittsburgh has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-10).

The Panthers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Duke has a 96.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 83.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (ninth in college basketball). It has a +449 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 19.5 points per game.

Cameron Boozer is second in the nation with a team-high 23.3 points per game.

Pittsburgh puts up 70.8 points per game (300th in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per contest (117th in college basketball). It has a -18 scoring differential.

Brandin Cummings' 12.5 points per game leads Pittsburgh and ranks 628th in the country.

The Blue Devils pull down 37.1 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 27.0 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.1 boards per game.

Boozer paces the Blue Devils with 10.0 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball play).

The Panthers rank 186th in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 29.5 their opponents average.

Cameron Corhen averages 7.4 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

Duke averages 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allows 82.5 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Panthers' 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 229th in college basketball, and the 96.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 233rd in college basketball.

