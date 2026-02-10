Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Raptors vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSDET and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (32-22) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Pistons (39-13) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSDET and TSN. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Raptors vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -1.5 223.5 -122 +104

Raptors vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (54.4%)

Raptors vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are 28-23-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 54 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

This season, 23 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 54 chances.

Raptors games this year have hit the over 22 times in 54 opportunities (40.7%).

At home, Detroit sports a worse record against the spread (15-13-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-10-1).

The Pistons have eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 28 home matchups (42.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 11 of 24 games (45.8%).

Against the spread, Toronto has had better results on the road (16-10-0) than at home (11-17-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (42.9%, 12 of 28) than away (38.5%, 10 of 26).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 9.6 assists and 5.6 boards.

Jalen Duren averages 17.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 63.1% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 51% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart averages 10 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 54% from the floor.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.2 points, 1.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 boards and 5.6 assists for the Raptors.

The Raptors are getting 22 points, 5.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley gives the Raptors 17 points, 4.4 boards and 6.1 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Sandro Mamukelashvili provides the Raptors 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jamal Shead averages 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is making 36.8% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.