Virginia vs Florida State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

The Virginia Cavaliers (20-3, 9-2 ACC) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Florida State Seminoles (11-12, 4-6 ACC), winners of three straight.

Virginia vs. Florida State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Virginia vs. Florida State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Virginia win (76.6%)

Virginia vs. Florida State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has compiled a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida State has put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this year.

Florida State covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 83.3% of the time. That's more often than Virginia covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (50%).

The Cavaliers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-3-0) than they have in home games (7-6-0).

This season, the Seminoles are 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-2-0 ATS (.714).

Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 conference games this year.

Against the spread in ACC action, Florida State is 7-3-0 this year.

Virginia vs. Florida State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has won in 15, or 83.3%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cavaliers have yet to lose in 12 games when named as moneyline favorite of -429 or better.

Florida State is 2-9 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.2% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +330 or longer, the Seminoles have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Virginia has a 81.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Virginia vs. Florida State Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia was the fifth-worst team in the country in points scored (64.8 per game) and 39th in points allowed (66.8) last year.

On the glass, Virginia was worst in the country in rebounds (26.8 per game) last year. It was 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1 per game).

With 14.7 assists per game last year, Virginia was 93rd in the country.

Virginia was the 25th-best squad in the nation in turnovers per game (9.3) but 19th-worst in turnovers forced (9.2) last season.

Offensively, Florida State put up 74.5 points per game (153rd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 72.5 points per contest on defense (195th-ranked).

With 31.3 rebounds per game, Florida State was 214th in the country. It gave up 31.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 217th in college basketball.

Florida State ranked 219th in the nation with 13.0 assists per contest.

Florida State ranked 277th in the country with 12.2 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 50th with 13.0 forced turnovers per game.

