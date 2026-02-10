Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (36-16) are 8-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -8 228.5 -270 +220

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (63.8%)

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread in a game 26 times this season (26-22-4).

The Lakers are 28-23-1 against the spread this season.

Spurs games have gone over the total 20 times this season.

Lakers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 55.8% of the time (29 out of 52 games with a set point total).

San Antonio sports a worse record against the spread in home games (12-10-3) than it does in away games (14-12-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Spurs hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 25 opportunities this season (40%). On the road, they have hit the over 10 times in 27 opportunities (37%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread away (16-13-0) than at home (12-10-1) this year.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (69.6%, 16 of 23) than on the road (44.8%, 13 of 29).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Stephon Castle is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 boards and 7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.9 boards and 1.4 assists.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, LeBron James gives the Lakers 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.2 points, 8.5 boards and 0.9 assists. He is also draining 67.5% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

Austin Reaves averages 25.7 points, 5.1 boards and 6 assists. He is making 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Per game, Jake LaRavia provides the Lakers 9.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Marcus Smart gives the Lakers 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

