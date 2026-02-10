Houston vs Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 10

The Houston Cougars (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Utah Utes (9-14, 1-9 Big 12) on February 10, 2026 at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Houston vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (83.9%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Houston-Utah spread (Houston -16.5) or total (142.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled a 14-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has covered 10 times in 23 chances against the spread this year.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 16.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 16.5 or more (75%).

Against the spread, the Cougars have played worse at home, covering eight times in 12 home games, and four times in five road games.

The Utes have been better against the spread on the road (6-1-0) than at home (3-10-0) this year.

Houston is 8-2-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Utah has covered the spread six times in 10 Big 12 games.

Houston vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (89.5%) in those games.

The Cougars have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -2778 or better.

Utah has been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. Utah has finished 2-11 in those games.

The Utes have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +1160 or longer in four chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 96.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +397 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.2 points per game. It is putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 123rd in college basketball and is giving up 61.6 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

Kingston Flemings' team-leading 17.1 points per game ranks 144th in college basketball.

Utah has been outscored by 2.7 points per game (posting 77.9 points per game, 138th in college basketball, while allowing 80.6 per contest, 335th in college basketball) and has a -61 scoring differential.

Terrence Brown's team-leading 21.1 points per game rank him 13th in college basketball.

The Cougars average 33.0 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) while conceding 28.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Chris Cenac Jr. averages 7.7 rebounds per game (ranking 91st in college basketball) to lead the Cougars.

The Utes rank 265th in the nation at 30.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 fewer than the 33.0 their opponents average.

Keanu Dawes paces the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball).

Houston averages 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (46th in college basketball), and gives up 81.6 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Utes' 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 171st in college basketball, and the 101.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 334th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!