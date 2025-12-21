Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 21

The men's college basketball slate on Sunday features nine games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 2 Michigan taking on La Salle at 4 p.m. ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.

Here is the betting info to break down prior to Sunday in college basketball.

Florida vs. Colgate

Matchup: Colgate Raiders at No. 23 Florida Gators

Colgate Raiders at No. 23 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (92.77% win probability)

Florida (92.77% win probability) Spread: Florida (-29.5)

Florida (-29.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: No. 13 Vanderbilt Commodores at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 13 Vanderbilt Commodores at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (55.68% win probability)

Vanderbilt (55.68% win probability) Spread: Vanderbilt (-4.5)

Vanderbilt (-4.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: The CW Network

Alabama vs. Kennesaw State

Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide

Kennesaw State Owls vs. No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner: Alabama (82.60% win probability)

Alabama (82.60% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-21.5)

Alabama (-21.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb

Matchup: Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (99.16% win probability)

Tennessee (99.16% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-40.5)

Tennessee (-40.5) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Michigan vs. La Salle

Matchup: La Salle Explorers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

La Salle Explorers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (98.47% win probability)

Michigan (98.47% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-38.5)

Michigan (-38.5) Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: Peacock

DePaul vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 5 UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons

No. 5 UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons Projected Winner: UConn (80.37% win probability)

UConn (80.37% win probability) Spread: UConn (-14.5)

UConn (-14.5) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Oregon vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks

No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks Projected Winner: Gonzaga (82.10% win probability)

Gonzaga (82.10% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-12.5)

Gonzaga (-12.5) Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: Peacock

Iowa State vs. Long Beach State

Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones

Long Beach State Beach at No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (98.78% win probability)

Iowa State (98.78% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-36.5)

Iowa State (-36.5) Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: December 21

December 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

Nebraska vs. North Dakota

Matchup: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (97.99% win probability)

Nebraska (97.99% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-29.5)

Nebraska (-29.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

