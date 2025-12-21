Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 21
The men's college basketball slate on Sunday features nine games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 2 Michigan taking on La Salle at 4 p.m. ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.
Here is the betting info to break down prior to Sunday in college basketball.
Florida vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at No. 23 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (92.77% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-29.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: No. 13 Vanderbilt Commodores at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (55.68% win probability)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-4.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: The CW Network
Alabama vs. Kennesaw State
- Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner: Alabama (82.60% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-21.5)
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb
- Matchup: Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (99.16% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-40.5)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Michigan vs. La Salle
- Matchup: La Salle Explorers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Michigan (98.47% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-38.5)
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: Peacock
DePaul vs. UConn
- Matchup: No. 5 UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons
- Projected Winner: UConn (80.37% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-14.5)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Oregon vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (82.10% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-12.5)
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: Peacock
Iowa State vs. Long Beach State
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (98.78% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-36.5)
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Nebraska vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (97.99% win probability)
- Spread: Nebraska (-29.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: BTN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
