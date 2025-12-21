FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 21

The men's college basketball slate on Sunday features nine games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 2 Michigan taking on La Salle at 4 p.m. ET being one of the day's more notable matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.

Here is the betting info to break down prior to Sunday in college basketball.

Florida vs. Colgate

Florida vs. Colgate

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt

Alabama vs. Kennesaw State

Alabama vs. Kennesaw State

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb

Michigan vs. La Salle

Michigan vs. La Salle

DePaul vs. UConn

DePaul vs. UConn

Oregon vs. Gonzaga

  • Matchup: No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oregon Ducks
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (82.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-12.5)
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 21
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Oregon vs. Gonzaga

Iowa State vs. Long Beach State

  • Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones
  • Projected Winner: Iowa State (98.78% win probability)
  • Spread: Iowa State (-36.5)
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Long Beach State

Nebraska vs. North Dakota

  • Matchup: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Projected Winner: Nebraska (97.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Nebraska (-29.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 22
  • TV Channel: BTN

Nebraska vs. North Dakota

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

