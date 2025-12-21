Tennessee vs Gardner-Webb College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-12) hope to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) on December 21, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network+

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (99.2%)

Tennessee is a 40.5-point favorite over Gardner-Webb on Sunday and the over/under has been set at 149.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Gardner-Webb has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Volunteers had a better record against the spread at home (9-8-0) than they did on the road (5-6-0) last season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (1-1-0). Away, it is .143 (1-6-0).

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee averages 81.1 points per game (109th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (29th in college basketball). It has a +170 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie is 85th in college basketball with a team-leading 17.8 points per game.

Gardner-Webb is being outscored by 16.3 points per game, with a -229 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.8 points per game (308th in college basketball), and allows 87.1 per outing (356th in college basketball).

Jacob Hogarth's team-leading 11.1 points per game rank him 864th in the country.

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by an average of 13.7 boards. They are recording 39.8 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.1 per contest.

Nate Ament's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 152nd in college basketball play.

The Runnin' Bulldogs lose the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. They collect 29.3 rebounds per game, 323rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 34.9.

Hogarth's 8.1 rebounds per game lead the Runnin' Bulldogs and rank 68th in the nation.

Tennessee ranks 119th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 20th in college basketball defensively with 81.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Runnin' Bulldogs score 87.9 points per 100 possessions (335th in college basketball), while giving up 108.2 points per 100 possessions (362nd in college basketball).

