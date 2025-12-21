Michigan vs La Salle College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The La Salle Explorers (4-8) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (10-0) after losing five road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. La Salle Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. La Salle Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (98.5%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Sunday's Michigan-La Salle spread (Michigan -38.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan vs. La Salle: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

La Salle has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Wolverines covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered five times in 15 games at home, and they covered five times in 10 games on the road.

This season, the Explorers are 2-1-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-2-0 ATS (.500).

Michigan vs. La Salle Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan has a +270 scoring differential, topping opponents by 27 points per game. It is putting up 94.7 points per game to rank third in college basketball and is allowing 67.7 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball.

Yaxel Lendeborg's 16.4 points per game lead Michigan and rank 170th in the country.

La Salle is being outscored by 1.3 points per game, with a -16 scoring differential overall. It puts up 67.7 points per game (337th in college basketball), and gives up 69 per outing (87th in college basketball).

Jaeden Marshall is 600th in college basketball with a team-high 12.6 points per game.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by 13.2 boards on average. They collect 41.6 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.4 per outing.

Aday Mara is 60th in college basketball action with 8.3 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines.

The Explorers grab 33.2 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball) while conceding 27.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

Josiah Harris tops the Explorers with 5.7 rebounds per game (376th in college basketball).

Michigan puts up 110.7 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 79.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

The Explorers rank 325th in college basketball averaging 89.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 158th, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!