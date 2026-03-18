March Madness First Four: 2 College Basketball Best Bets for Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU

The First Four wraps up today with a pair of games. The second game tonight pits 11 seed SMU against 11 seed Miami (Ohio).

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Miami (OH) @ SMU Mar 19 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

What are the best bets for this game?

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

SMU vs Miami Ohio Best Bets for the First Four

Miami (OH) is one of the most surprising teams of the college basketball season:

31-1 record entering March Madness

Strong continuity with returning production

Meanwhile, SMU:

Returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017

Comes from a stronger conference, battle-tested

This matchup boils down to:

Elite mid-major dominance (Miami OH) vs. higher-level competition experience (SMU)

Moneyline Miami (OH) Mar 19 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a classic “back the mid-major” spot.

Miami (OH):

Has an elite record (31-1)

Plays a disciplined, efficient style

Brings continuity — a major factor in March success

While SMU may have faced tougher competition, Miami’s consistency and ability to control tempo stand out. Veteran mid-majors with elite records often outperform expectations in March.

If Miami controls tempo early, they’re in a strong position to advance.

Total Points Under Mar 19 1:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

First Four games — especially 11/11 matchups — often tighten up due to:

Slower pace

Tournament pressure

Half-court execution

Additionally:

Miami (OH) thrives in controlled, efficient possessions

SMU will likely adjust defensively to limit easy looks

That combination points toward a lower-scoring game than the market expects.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.