March Madness First Four: 2 College Basketball Best Bets for Miami (Ohio) vs. SMU
The First Four wraps up today with a pair of games. The second game tonight pits 11 seed SMU against 11 seed Miami (Ohio).
Moneyline
Spread Betting
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What are the best bets for this game?
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
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SMU vs Miami Ohio Best Bets for the First Four
Miami (OH) is one of the most surprising teams of the college basketball season:
- 31-1 record entering March Madness
- Strong continuity with returning production
Meanwhile, SMU:
- Returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017
- Comes from a stronger conference, battle-tested
This matchup boils down to:
- Elite mid-major dominance (Miami OH) vs. higher-level competition experience (SMU)
Miami (OH) Moneyline (+250)
Moneyline
This is a classic “back the mid-major” spot.
Miami (OH):
- Has an elite record (31-1)
- Plays a disciplined, efficient style
- Brings continuity — a major factor in March success
While SMU may have faced tougher competition, Miami’s consistency and ability to control tempo stand out. Veteran mid-majors with elite records often outperform expectations in March.
If Miami controls tempo early, they’re in a strong position to advance.
Under 162.5 Points (-110)
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First Four games — especially 11/11 matchups — often tighten up due to:
- Slower pace
- Tournament pressure
- Half-court execution
Additionally:
- Miami (OH) thrives in controlled, efficient possessions
- SMU will likely adjust defensively to limit easy looks
That combination points toward a lower-scoring game than the market expects.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.