Iowa State vs Long Beach State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The Iowa State Cyclones (11-0) will look to extend an 11-game win streak when they host the Long Beach State Beach (3-9) on December 21, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State vs. Long Beach State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Long Beach State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (98.8%)

Before placing a wager on Sunday's Iowa State-Long Beach State spread (Iowa State -36.5) or total (149.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. Long Beach State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Long Beach State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Cyclones did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-8-0) last season.

The Beach have performed better against the spread at home (3-2-0) than away (3-3-0) this season.

Iowa State vs. Long Beach State Head-to-Head Comparison

With 80.3 points scored per game and 68.3 points conceded last year, Iowa State was 34th in the country on offense and 61st defensively.

Iowa State grabbed 32.7 rebounds per game and gave up 28.3 boards last season, ranking 142nd and 31st, respectively, in the nation.

Last season Iowa State was ranked 77th in the nation in assists with 15.0 per game.

Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last year.

With 67.3 points per game on offense, Long Beach State was 329th in the nation last season. Defensively, it allowed 74.2 points per contest, which ranked 245th in college basketball.

While Long Beach State was in the bottom 25 in the country in boards per game with 28.3 (22nd-worst), it ranked 94th in college basketball with 29.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

Long Beach State delivered 11.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 323rd in college basketball.

Last season Long Beach State averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (325th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.2 turnovers per contest (184th-ranked).

