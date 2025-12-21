Vanderbilt vs Wake Forest College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The Vanderbilt Commodores (11-0) take an 11-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3), winners of three straight.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (55.7%)

Before placing a wager on Sunday's Vanderbilt-Wake Forest spread (Vanderbilt -5.5) or total (160.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Wake Forest is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Wake Forest is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 5-5 ATS record Vanderbilt puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

In home games last season, the Commodores sported a better record against the spread (11-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-5-0).

Against the spread last season, the Demon Deacons had better results away (6-6-0) than at home (6-10-0).

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been listed as the moneyline favorite eight times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Commodores have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -240 or better on the moneyline.

Wake Forest is 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Demon Deacons have played as a moneyline underdog of +195 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 70.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt was 55th in college basketball in points scored (78.9 per game) and 249th in points allowed (74.3) last year.

Last season, Vanderbilt was 221st in the country in rebounds (31.2 per game) and 226th in rebounds conceded (31.9).

With 13.8 assists per game last season, Vanderbilt was 158th in the country.

Vanderbilt was 40th in the country in turnovers per game (9.6) and 40th in turnovers forced (13.4) last season.

Wake Forest was 275th in the country last year with 70.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 56th with 68.0 points allowed per contest.

Wake Forest grabbed 30.3 boards per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Wake Forest ranked 330th in college basketball with 11.3 assists per game.

Last season Wake Forest averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

