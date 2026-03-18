2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/18/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Today

Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to be sans Anthony Edwards tonight, which opens up a lot of usage. That coupled with a delightful matchup against the Utah Jazz has me backing Jaden McDaniels to sink multiple threes.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Jaden McDaniels +118 View more odds in Sportsbook

McDaniels has turned himself into a really good shooter, and he's making a career-best 41.7% of his threes this season.

The bouncy wing usually doesn't take many triples -- averaging 3.3 three-point attempts per game -- but Edwards' absence and this matchup should boost his volume. For the season, Utah is allowing the NBA's highest three-point attempt rate (45.8%), and they're permitting the third-most made treys per night to small forwards (3.4) over the last 15 games.

McDaniels has played the Jazz three times this season and is 6 for 12 from deep across the matchups, hitting at least two threes in a pair of those games.

Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks

Rookie star Cooper Flagg probably won't have a triple-double today against the Atlanta Hawks. But I think he's got a better shot than these odds indicate.

To Record A Triple Double To Record A Triple Double Cooper Flagg +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Flagg has yet to record a triple-double in his career. He's been close, though, producing games of 33-9-9 and 26-10-8 this season. Heck, just last time out he put up 21 points, seven boards and eight assists. The game before that, he notched 27 points, six rebounds and 10 dimes.

He's flirted with it more than a few times.

The Hawks are a nice matchup. Atlanta is second in pace this season, and when you pair that with Dallas sitting fifth in pace, we could get a shootout. The over/under is 237.5.

The Mavs have nothing to play for at this point in the season. They last played Monday and don't play again until Saturday. I say that to say -- if Flagg is close to a triple-double, they may do everything they can to help him get it, even if the score ends up being lopsided.

All in all, I think Flagg's triple-double odds are a bit too long today.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.