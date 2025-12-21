Nebraska vs North Dakota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-0) will host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-9) after winning 10 straight home games.

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska win (98%)

Nebraska is a 29.5-point favorite over North Dakota on Sunday and the total is set at 148.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the game.

Nebraska vs. North Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

North Dakota has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

Nebraska hasn't covered the spread as a 29.5-point favorite or more this season, while North Dakota covers as an underdog of 29.5 or more 100% of the time.

The Cornhuskers did a better job covering the spread on the road (6-5-0) than they did in home games (6-10-0) last year.

Against the spread, the Fightin' Hawks have had better results away (4-2-0) than at home (2-3-0).

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska has a +171 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.5 points per game. It is putting up 83.8 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball and is allowing 68.3 per outing to rank 78th in college basketball.

Rienk Mast paces Nebraska, recording 17.9 points per game (80th in the country).

North Dakota puts up 75.0 points per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per contest (256th in college basketball). It has a -20 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Greyson Uelmen's team-leading 13.1 points per game rank him 527th in the nation.

The Cornhuskers win the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. They are grabbing 35.5 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.5 per contest.

Mast is 233rd in college basketball action with 6.5 rebounds per game to lead the Cornhuskers.

The 30.9 rebounds per game the Fightin' Hawks accumulate rank 281st in the nation, 2.7 fewer than the 33.6 their opponents record.

Eli King is 547th in the country with 5.2 rebounds per game, leading the Fightin' Hawks.

Nebraska's 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 54th in college basketball, and the 85.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

The Fightin' Hawks' 92.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 291st in college basketball, and the 93.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 225th in college basketball.

