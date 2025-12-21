Florida vs Colgate College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The Florida Gators (7-4) will host the Colgate Raiders (6-5) after winning three straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Colgate Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Colgate Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (92.8%)

Before you place a wager on Florida-Colgate outing (in which Florida is a 29.5-point favorite and the total is set at 152.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

Florida vs. Colgate: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Colgate has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Florida hasn't covered the spread as a 29.5-point favorite or more this season, while Colgate covers as an underdog of 29.5 or more 100% of the time.

At home last season, the Gators had a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-4-0).

Last season, the Raiders were 5-8-0 at home against the spread (.385 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-9-0 ATS (.438).

Florida vs. Colgate Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida's +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.8 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per outing (128th in college basketball).

Thomas Haugh is 111th in college basketball with a team-high 17.4 points per game.

Colgate has a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. It is putting up 77.5 points per game, 186th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.1 per outing to rank 156th in college basketball.

Jalen Cox's 16 points per game paces Colgate and ranks 198th in the country.

The 42.5 rebounds per game the Gators average rank first in college basketball, and are 15 more than the 27.5 their opponents grab per outing.

Rueben Chinyelu's 10.9 rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank ninth in college basketball action.

The Raiders rank 280th in the nation at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 32.1 their opponents average.

Andrew Alekseyenko is 437th in college basketball with 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the Raiders.

Florida scores 99.7 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball), while giving up 84.6 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball).

The Raiders' 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 149th in college basketball, and the 92.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 196th in college basketball.

