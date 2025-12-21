UConn vs DePaul College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

The DePaul Blue Demons (8-4, 0-1 Big East) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the UConn Huskies (11-1, 1-0 Big East) on December 21, 2025.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Arena: Wintrust Arena

UConn vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (80.4%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Sunday's UConn-DePaul spread (UConn -14.5) or total (136.5 points).

UConn vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

DePaul is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, DePaul is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-4 ATS record UConn puts up as a 14.5-point favorite.

The Huskies covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered eight times in 16 games at home, and they covered six times in 11 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Blue Demons had a better winning percentage at home (.474, 9-10-0 record) than away (.417, 5-7-0).

UConn vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in six of the seven contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Huskies have played as a favorite of -1695 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

DePaul has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. DePaul has finished 1-3 in those games.

The Blue Demons have played as a moneyline underdog of +890 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 94.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn put up 77 points per game and allowed 68 last year, making them 90th in the nation offensively and 56th defensively.

On the boards, UConn was 111th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) last season. It was second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9 per game).

UConn was eighth-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

Last year, UConn was 71st in college basketball in turnovers committed (10 per game) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8).

With 72.4 points per game on offense, DePaul ranked 218th in the nation last season. At the other end, it gave up 74.5 points per contest, which ranked 251st in college basketball.

DePaul averaged 31.4 boards per game (207th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

DePaul delivered 15.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 61st in college basketball.

With 11.8 turnovers per game, DePaul was 246th in college basketball. It forced 10.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 265th in college basketball.

